 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roundup: Quad-City and Midwest authors to put on your to be read list
0 Comments
alert topical
Reader’s roundup
Reader's roundup

Roundup: Quad-City and Midwest authors to put on your to be read list

  • 0

Looking for a title to add to your reading list? With the new year comes New Year's resolutions, and a popular one is always taking the time to read more. 

Whether you're interested in fantasy, historical fiction or actual history, local authors have you covered. Here's a roundup of books shared with the Quad-City Times by local and Midwest writers, which are available at local book shops or online:

"Eerie Quad Cities" by Michael McCarty and John Brassard Jr.: Scary story expert Michael McCarty and local history aficionado John Brassard Jr. dove into the mysteries in the Quad-Cities' past in their new book "Eerie Quad Cities," dredging up tales of the Banshee of Brady Street, Tinsmith Ghost of Rock Island and more.  

"Stone City" by Jeff Mitchell: Set around the real town of Stone City, Iowa, "Stone City" follows the turbulent relationship between a University of Iowa graduate student and middle-aged mother from Indiana visiting Cedar Rapids for a conference. Author Jeff Mitchell uses artist Grant Wood — a native of Stone City — and his work as a touchstone throughout the book. 

"Iowa's Remarkable Soils: The Story of Our Most Vital Resource and How We Can Save It" by Kathleen Woida: Geologist and professor Kathleen Woida plunges into the thousands-of-years history of Iowa's soil and how it was formed, and how agriculture and other factors have affected it in "Iowa's Remarkable Soils." She also looks into Iowa farmers using new methods to try and restore the soil they depend on. 

"The Midwest Survival Guide" by Charlie Berens: While Charlie Berens didn't grow up locally, he hits on many habits practiced in the Quad-Cities and the whole Midwest in "The Midwest Survival Guide." In Berens' New York Times bestseller, the comedian and Wisconsin native offers tips and tricks for those unused to Midwestern ways, such as long goodbyes and even longer waits while holding the door open. 

"Proles: A Novel About 2084" by Joel E. Lorentzen: Inspired by George Orwell's "1984" but set a century later, Joel E. Lorentzen's novel "Proles: A Novel About 2084" is about technologically advanced and supposedly perfect society. But when one scientist begins to realize that the utopia is more of a dystopia, everything starts to unravel. 

"Falling Fast" by Kylie Himebaugh: Quad-Cities born-and-raised author Kylie Himebaugh published "Falling Fast" in November 2020, about a girl who meets a world-famous band and starts dating one of its members. 

"I Am More Than My Hair" by Pavane Gorrepati: In an effort to destigmatize dermatological conditions, Davenport native Pavane Gorrepati wrote children's book "I Am More Than My Hair." It follows a girl whose hair is falling out due to alopecia, a skin condition that can cause hair loss and balding. 

"Crystal Guardian of the Five Worlds" by Harold Bobb: Port Byron resident and retired chiropractic doctor Harold Bobb has written his first fiction work after a 40-year career. "Crystal Guardian of the Five Worlds" is a science fiction novel about an inter-planetary war and the quest to obtain powerful crystals embedded in the Earth. 

"The Final Odyssey of the Marigold" by Dan Moore: Davenport native Dan Moore published his first novel in 2021 after a long career as a naval officer. "The Final Odyssey of the Marigold" follows Johnny O'Scanlon on his final voyage of the last ship in his failing shipping company. Treachery abounds on the journey, however, and O'Scanlon is unsure if he'll ever get to start a new career. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicken Run 2’ cast and title revealed

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Breaking Backpage: A prosecutor’s quest to fight sex trafficking in America
Fun and Entertainment

Breaking Backpage: A prosecutor’s quest to fight sex trafficking in America

“Taking Down Backpage: Fighting the World’s Largest Sex Trafficker" by Maggy Krell; NYU Press (192 pages, $22.95) ——— It’s the best justice system money can buy. As a prosecutor in California, Maggy Krell saw that unfairness daily, particularly when cops would do sweeps of streetwalkers. Pimps and johns who exploited prostitutes went free. The women went to jail. Krell’s book, “Taking Down ...

Ace Atkins bids Robert B. Parker’s Spenser farewell
Fun and Entertainment

Ace Atkins bids Robert B. Parker’s Spenser farewell

In 1973, a Korean War veteran with a Ph.D. in English from Boston University published his first novel, a detective tale called "The Godwulf Manuscript." Its hero was a private detective named Spenser (no first name). Robert B. Parker’s books about him became a phenomenon — Parker wrote 40 bestselling novels about Spenser (as well as numerous books in three other series) before he died at his ...

Review: 'Small World,' by Jonathan Evison
Fun and Entertainment

Review: 'Small World,' by Jonathan Evison

Evison deftly weaves stories of the present and the past, illustrating how all of our lives and futures are linked together. "Small World" by Jonathan Evison; Dutton (480 pages, $28) ——— The passengers aboard the Amtrak Coast Starlight are all bound for Seattle. Strangers on a train, they will all be affected by an accident that will derail plans and upend lives. Jonathan Evison's "Small ...

Debut novel by Minnesota writer Sequoia Nagamatsu offers wonder and hope in the face of grief
Fun and Entertainment

Debut novel by Minnesota writer Sequoia Nagamatsu offers wonder and hope in the face of grief

Sequoia Nagamatsu's debut novel, "How High We Go in the Dark," blends speculative and literary fiction to offer a bleak yet hopeful glimpse of humanity's potential futures. "How High We Go in the Dark" by Sequoia Nagamatsu; William Morrow (304 pages, $27.99) ——— Early in 2020, in an interview with the BBC, sci-fi writer William Gibson observed that "All through the 20th century we constantly ...

His cousin's long-lost book was a poignant surprise for Minn.'s former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz
Fun and Entertainment

His cousin's long-lost book was a poignant surprise for Minn.'s former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz

Ulrich Boschwitz wrote his novel about a German Jew on the run in the days after Kristallnacht. One day last March, former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz opened his Wall Street Journal to find a review of a book that had been written by his cousin Ulrich. His cousin, who he hadn't known was a writer. His cousin, who had died in 1942. "I was startled when it appeared," Rudy said. "I had never heard ...

Seattle author Elizabeth George talks about writing her 21st Inspector Lynley novel
Fun and Entertainment

Seattle author Elizabeth George talks about writing her 21st Inspector Lynley novel

SEATTLE — Elizabeth George does have an endgame for her bestselling Inspector Thomas Lynley mysteries — the newest of which, "Something to Hide," arrived in bookstores Jan. 11. But, to the relief of the many fans of the series, she hasn't arrived there yet. George, speaking in a telephone interview from her Seattle home, said she's always delighted to begin a new Lynley book: "There's always a ...

Review: 'The Latinist,' by Mark Prins
Fun and Entertainment

Review: 'The Latinist,' by Mark Prins

In this retelling of the myth of Apollo and Daphne, author Mark Prins has written an engrossing psychological thriller. "The Latinist" by Mark Prins; W.W. Norton (352 pages, $26.95) ——— The cover of Mark Prins' sparky but flawed debut novel, "The Latinist," depicts in lurid colors Italian baroque sculptor Bernini's celebrated statue of Apollo and Daphne. The effect jars with the ...

What We’re Reading: To tell the truth, these self-help books about work and burnout are stressing me out
Fun and Entertainment

What We’re Reading: To tell the truth, these self-help books about work and burnout are stressing me out

I’ve been reading about working from home. Because I’ve been working from home. I’m writing this from home. Not coincidentally, I’m also reading about that thing none of us were supposed to feel once we embraced working from home. I’m reading about burnout, its history, its costs. To be specific, I’ve been reading books about working from home and burnout early in the morning, before dawn, ...

Review: 'Yinka, Where is Your Huzband?' by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
Fun and Entertainment

Review: 'Yinka, Where is Your Huzband?' by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

What does it take for one British-Nigerian woman to find a date to her cousin's wedding? A lot, apparently. "Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband?" by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn; Pamela Dorman Books (384 pages, $26) ——— If Lizzie Damilola Blackburn's debut novel, "Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband?," was to become a TV sitcom, it could run episode after episode, season after season, without losing steam on ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News