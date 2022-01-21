Roundup: Quad-City and Midwest authors to put on your to be read list

Looking for a title to add to your reading list? With the new year comes New Year's resolutions, and a popular one is always taking the time to read more.
Whether you're interested in fantasy, historical fiction or actual history, local authors have you covered. Here's a roundup of books shared with the Quad-City Times by local and Midwest writers, which are available at local book shops or online:
"Eerie Quad Cities" by Michael McCarty and John Brassard Jr.: Scary story expert Michael McCarty and local history aficionado John Brassard Jr. dove into the mysteries in the Quad-Cities' past in their new book "Eerie Quad Cities," dredging up tales of the Banshee of Brady Street, Tinsmith Ghost of Rock Island and more.
"Stone City" by Jeff Mitchell: Set around the real town of Stone City, Iowa, "Stone City" follows the turbulent relationship between a University of Iowa graduate student and middle-aged mother from Indiana visiting Cedar Rapids for a conference. Author Jeff Mitchell uses artist Grant Wood — a native of Stone City — and his work as a touchstone throughout the book.
"Iowa's Remarkable Soils: The Story of Our Most Vital Resource and How We Can Save It" by Kathleen Woida: Geologist and professor Kathleen Woida plunges into the thousands-of-years history of Iowa's soil and how it was formed, and how agriculture and other factors have affected it in "Iowa's Remarkable Soils." She also looks into Iowa farmers using new methods to try and restore the soil they depend on.
"The Midwest Survival Guide" by Charlie Berens: While Charlie Berens didn't grow up locally, he hits on many habits practiced in the Quad-Cities and the whole Midwest in "The Midwest Survival Guide." In Berens' New York Times bestseller, the comedian and Wisconsin native offers tips and tricks for those unused to Midwestern ways, such as long goodbyes and even longer waits while holding the door open.
"Proles: A Novel About 2084" by Joel E. Lorentzen: Inspired by George Orwell's "1984" but set a century later, Joel E. Lorentzen's novel "Proles: A Novel About 2084" is about technologically advanced and supposedly perfect society. But when one scientist begins to realize that the utopia is more of a dystopia, everything starts to unravel.
"Falling Fast" by Kylie Himebaugh: Quad-Cities born-and-raised author Kylie Himebaugh published "Falling Fast" in November 2020, about a girl who meets a world-famous band and starts dating one of its members.
"I Am More Than My Hair" by Pavane Gorrepati: In an effort to destigmatize dermatological conditions, Davenport native Pavane Gorrepati wrote children's book "I Am More Than My Hair." It follows a girl whose hair is falling out due to alopecia, a skin condition that can cause hair loss and balding.
"Crystal Guardian of the Five Worlds" by Harold Bobb: Port Byron resident and retired chiropractic doctor Harold Bobb has written his first fiction work after a 40-year career. "Crystal Guardian of the Five Worlds" is a science fiction novel about an inter-planetary war and the quest to obtain powerful crystals embedded in the Earth.
"The Final Odyssey of the Marigold" by Dan Moore: Davenport native Dan Moore published his first novel in 2021 after a long career as a naval officer. "The Final Odyssey of the Marigold" follows Johnny O'Scanlon on his final voyage of the last ship in his failing shipping company. Treachery abounds on the journey, however, and O'Scanlon is unsure if he'll ever get to start a new career.