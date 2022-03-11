 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Tractor Wars' tells the tale of early competition between Deere, Ford and others

When researching his new book, what surprised Neil Dahlstrom the most wasn't what actually happened in the early 1900s competition between John Deere, Ford and International Harvesters, but what almost did. 

The large tractor factory that nearly got built in East Moline, but never did. Rumors — ultimately unfounded — that Henry Ford was going to buy John Deere in 1919. The what-ifs of which companies decided to stick with tractor production and which didn't. 

Dahlstrom dives into what led to these near-different paths and more in "Tractor Wars," his recently released book about the origin of the tractor as it is known today told through the histories of John Deere, Ford and International Harvester. 

"I think we find these decisions can have a big impact for 100-plus years," Dahlstrom said. "So it can be a little daunting, but also it's pretty exhilarating to think that those decisions have such an impact."

Dahlstrom's research for the book began before he even knew he wanted to write it. As the Branded Properties & Heritage Manager at Deere, Dahlstrom already had a lot of knowledge about the company. 

He started finding interesting facts while researching for Deere's 100th anniversary that weren't useful for his work at the time, but they stuck with him. 

"We were doing a lot of research, and I would find some things and squirrel it away for later, with intentions of going back to it, which I did,," Dahlstrom said. "It was probably late 2018, 2019, when I really started kind of digging into some peripheral stories and thinking yeah, there might actually be a book in this." 

While he started in the Deere collections, Dahlstrom branched out for the majority of his information-gathering. He worked with the Wisconsin Historical Society and the Worcester Polytechnic Institute to find historical industry information, as well as newspaper and other archives. 

Through the editing process Dahlstrom ended up cutting around a third of the book's content. While "Tractor Wars" is nonfiction, Dahlstrom said he developed a narrative story line and tried not to get bogged down with facts readers might not be able to easily follow. 

"My goal is to make a readable book," he said. "I wasn't writing an encyclopedia and I wasn't trying to write a book that included every single fact that I've ever found, which is difficult to do."

The book goes through the transition from horses to tractors and the industry competition, and ends with Ford's tractor being removed from the market in 1928. There's plenty more to be told, Dahlstrom said, and he's planning to write more about the era and what came later. 

Since the book's release, Dahlstrom has received letters from readers who enjoyed the story. There's a sense of nostalgia for people, he said, as the Quad-Cities is deeply entwined with Deere. 

He's excited to schedule book signings and discussions, to learn more about people's personal connections to the story. 

"You see where local history impacts national history and world history in a book like this, but I think there's also names and places that people are going to recognize," Dahlstrom said. "So for me growing up in the Quad-Cities, that's really exciting to just be able to kind of contribute something and to help tell the story of the Quad Cities, which I think is really important and really impactful."

