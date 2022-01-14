Works entering the public domain offer the chance for a new chapter for classic works

"It really helps people be exposed to these ideas and these concepts in these works, but not have to add that to their their budget at this particular point," said Moline Public Library Adult and Young Adult Services Coordinator Lisa Williams said. "And for artists to have the availability."

Elgatian's favorite Hemingway novel is "The Sun Also Rises," so she was excited to hear about it becoming free to access. As a writer, she said having free access to art and literature allows artists to take directly from what they're inspired by and make something new out of it. That's how the world has gotten "West Side Story" and "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" by Seth Grahame-Smith.

As someone working with young writers, not having to jump through hoops to teach students about important pieces makes her work easier, and gives students the chance to learn something new.

"For me, with 'The Sun Also Rises,' the way Hemingway dances around time passing, the way that he manipulates language such that the sentences are either totally void of adjectives or three pages long, was a huge revelation to me as a student of literature," Elgatian said. "So being able to say, 'Use my favorite writing to say what he did here that was effective, now you try it,' is a big deal."