It finally happened for Chadwick Boseman earlier this year with “Black Panther.”
The marvelous Boseman, who has starred in other movies that include “Get On Up,” “42” and “Marshall” finally is becoming the household word he deserves to be.
Maybe "Boy Erased" will do the same for Joel Edgerton, who wrote, directed and co-stars in the true story of a young man who is dispatched to a gay conversion facility.
Garrard Conley’s parents sent him to the facility in 2004. He first wrote about it as an assignment for college, but then, because his classmates were so fascinated by the story, he wrote the memoir “Boy Erased.” It was published in 2016, and now here it is a feature film.
These hopeful words are at the beginning of the movie: “I wish this had never happened, but sometimes I thank God that it did.”
Conley’s character is named Jared Eamons (played by Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”) in the film.
Jared’s parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe as Jared’s minister father) are well-meaning, intelligent and devout people. A ghastly incident occurs in a scene that is difficult to watch, and the situation forces Jared to tell his parent that he is gay.
They send him to the facility where his personal belongings — even a journal — are removed and reviewed.
The rules are strict and the environment is, to say the least, oppressive. He cannot make physical contact with anyone else and he must be accompanied by a staff member when he uses the washroom. Additionally, he is not allowed to discuss his treatment with anyone outside the facility that is run by Victor (Edgerton), who is the head therapist.
One of the reasons I like this screenplay so much is that no one in the major ensemble is treated as a villain. Marshall, a man of great faith, cares about his son. And Kidman is a mother who struggles with what her husband wants and what she knows is right for Jared.
This intelligent, sympathetic script is respectful to all points of view. All the performances are praiseworthy and this movie will appeal to just about amy older teen or adult who appreciates thought-provoking, true stories.
Brace yourself for a powerful and unusual conclusion. The finale scene, if you will, is not acted, but written in text at the very end of the film. It is possibly the most intense part of the movie.
And in the meantime, notice Edgerton, a multifaceted talent you may have seen in “The Gift” and “Loving.” Perhaps this will be the vehicle that will help him transition from “Oh, that guy!” status to “Hey! That’s Joel Edgerton.”