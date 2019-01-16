The Mississippi Valley Fair's six-day grandstand lineup is now complete.
Brooks & Dunn, the country music duo known for songs such as "Red Dirt Road" and "Play Something Country," will play the Wednesday, July 31 slot of the fair, organizers announced Wednesday.
Four of the grandstand acts — Brad Paisley, Dan + Shay, Tesla and Jake Owen — were announced in November. Nickelback joined the lineup in December.
The fair is set for July 30-Aug. 4 and will serve as a week-long celebration of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' 100th anniversary.
Here's the schedule for the grandstand concerts:
- Tuesday: Dan and Shay
- Wednesday: Brooks & Dunn
- Thursday: Jake Owen
- Friday: Tesla
- Saturday: Nickleback
- Sunday: Brad Paisley
Fair-goers can attend all of the grandstand shows by purchasing a Fun Card, which also covers general admission to the fair each day. Those cost $75 and are available online at mvfair.com.