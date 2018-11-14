A children's fairy-tale opera that survived the Holocaust will have its area premiere Friday and Saturday at Augustana College, Rock Island.
Forming the second half of a program called “Songs of Survival,” “Brundibar” is a 35-minute opera by Jewish Czech composer Hans Krása (1899-1944) that premiered at a Jewish boys orphanage in the Prague ghetto in 1943. Over the next year it was performed 55 times in the Terezín concentration camp.
“It has been one of my federation goals to have it done here, and I have been on this job for 16 years,” said Allan Ross, executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities which is sending students to the opera free using a grant from Jewel-Osco.
“In the day we live in where there's emnity everywhere you look, the arts brings people together,” said opera director Michelle Crouch, adjunct assistant professor of music at Augie. "Survival is really not what people think of first when they think of singing. But if you study what happens when there are oppressive situations, music comes into the picture a shocking number of times.
"Music is a very important tool we have to bring harmony,” she said.
In Crouch's program note, she states "Brundibár" is a charming fairy tale opera that seems the antithesis of the dark world of the Jewish Holocaust in Hitler’s Germany, "but that is precisely the soil in which 'Brundibár' first came to life."
During World War II, to refute claims that Nazis were exterminating Jews, they briefly turned the Terezin concentration camp, also known as Theresienstadt, in the Czech Republic into a model town, according to a 2007 “60 Minutes” report. They invited the Red Cross to inspect Terezin and made a 1944 film about it.
“This was the 'model' camp,” said Augustana Symphony conductor Daniel Chetel who leads the school's Chamber Orchestra in the weekend performances. "The Red Cross visit was an intentional effort to deceive the international community that the horrors of the Holocaust were not occurring which, of course, was a lie."
“It was a cruel trick,” said Janina Ehrlich, an Augustana music professor who for the last five years has taught a freshman class, “From Ashes to Immortality: Music and the Holocaust.”
“They were even tricking older people to go there, told they were being sent to a retirement village, spa,” she said of Terezin. “A lot of people deported there were artists, composers, designers; the Czech culture was so rich. People, in order to survive, would put on events.”
According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the ghetto was described as a "spa town" but, in reality, was a collection center for deportations to ghettos and killing centers in Nazi-occupied eastern Europe."
Krása was sent to Terezín and was musical director of a group of prisoners who organized cultural activities for the camp. When the conductor of the original Prague production was sent to Terezín, he smuggled in a piano score to "Brundibár" from which Krása reconstructed the opera.
As the war neared its close, Krása was taken on a transport that left Terezín on Oct. 16, 1944. He was killed in an Auschwitz gas chamber two days later.
The Augie program opens with his Overture for Small Orchestra, one of a few works for chamber ensemble he wrote while in Terezín.
The “Brundibar” story is about kids trying to raise money for milk for their sick mother. The title character is a street performer, “sort of the king of the territory,” Crouch said. The children are helped by a cat, bird and dog. They get the money, and Brundibar steals it.
“The kids in the concentration camp knew they were singing about the bully with the mustache,” she said. “They knew they were singing about Hitler.
"It's a subversive action by children against a giant evil," Crouch said. "To me, I just think this is amazing.”
This will be Chetel's third involvement in a production of the opera. He wrote his doctoral dissertation on the work's different editions and earned his doctor of musical arts in 2014.
Chetel said Ela Weissberger, who played the cat in the original Terezin production when she was 11, dedicated herself "to sharing her message and sharing the message of her friends.”
“Performing this work is a celebration of their voices, which we cannot hear anymore,” Chetel said.
Ehrlich, who also has long wanted to see “Brundibar” staged on campus, teaches about Terezin.
“One of the things I emphasize in class is to learn empathy, to be able to use it in your daily life,” she said. “It's a kind of intelligence really. It can be learned.
“I think there is poignancy of imagining young children in starvation conditions, knowing that they could be sent to their deaths at any moment, to try and empathize with that situation,” she said.
“Songs of Survival” features the Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble performing works that “speak to questions of beauty and art and survival in challenging situations,” Crouch said. One was sung by women in a Japanese prison camp during World War II; another is a new setting of the famous World War I poem “In Flanders Fields” to commemorate the centenary of the war's 1918 end.
While evoking long-ago events, Crouch said the program carries relevance today.
“For Americans in 2018, concentration camps seem surreal, although we are reminded all too often that the hatreds that cause human society to so deteriorate are still very much with us,” she wrote.