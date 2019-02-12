392 Caffe has been open for more than a month, but the newest coffee shop in downtown Davenport wants to make it official.
The coffee shop, 502 W. 3rd St., Davenport, will host a grand opening event and latte art competition Saturday.
392 will offer drink specials, debut new menu items, host photo contests on social media and give away prizes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
It will close at 3 p.m. and reopen at 5:30 p.m. for the Latte Art Throwdown, during which baristas representing shops from across the state will compete to pour the best latte art.
If you've ever been served an espresso drink and noticed it was topped with a flower or heart or other shape, then you've seen latte art.
It's made when a barista pours microfoam, or foamed milk, into a shot of espresso in a manner to create a pattern or design on the surface of the drink.
There are 32 spaces for baristas to compete; those interested can sign up on the day of the competition at 392 Caffe.
Baristas will compete head-to-head in pairs and present their latte art to a panel of three judges.
The throwdown is being hosted in conjunction with the Iowa Coffee Collective, which hosts coffee-related events around the state and is based in Sioux City, Iowa.