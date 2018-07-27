2018 Quad-City Times Bix 7: 6 a.m. to noon, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The 44th running of this race will feature legends Bill Rodgers, Joan Samuelson and Meb Keflezighi returning to run. There also will be a post-race party. For more information or to register, visit Bix7.com. $16 to $48.
Exhibit Opening Event: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring the opening of the new exhibit, "The Great Collectors and You." Through this exhibit participants can discover artifacts, such as geodes and shells, that were collected by prolific collectors in the Quad-Cities and rare collections from around the globe. The collections were assembled by the Putnam's early contributors such as the Palmer, Ficke and Figge families. Guests also will be able to bring in artifacts to the interactive portion of the exhibit, Your Trading Place. The Putnam's knowledgeable staff will be able to provide more information on the artifact as well as help conduct research with resources in the exhibit. Then items can be traded for another found object or taken home with a newfound appreciation. Your Trading Place will be open 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment. Included with admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years.
Billy Sunday: The Baseball Evangelist: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Craig Bishop will use rare photos and videos to bring life to one of the most famous personalities of the early 20th century. Born near Ames, Iowa, and descendant of German Immigrants, Billy Sunday was an American Athlete that turned into a highly influential figure in both religion and politics. Mr. Bishop will give a biography of the man that helped shaped the United States' religious landscape. Included with admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Indoor Carnival of Cultures: 6-8 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. This event will celebrate and honor family and cultural traditions by sharing stories, pictures and food about families, ethnicity and culture. There will be carnival-like games with prizes and a cake walk. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show on the covered patio, weather permitting. Free.