Calling all area artists! Your work could be featured in Figge’s upcoming virtual exhibit
Calling all area artists! Your work could be featured in Figge’s upcoming virtual exhibit

030120-bet-pvyoungartists-5.JPG

Aida Kaffenberger's artwork displayed at the Young Artists at the Figge exhibit in Davenport, March 1, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

While the Figge Art Museum in Davenport is temporarily closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, the community is invited to submit artwork for its upcoming virtual art exhibition, “Community Curated.”

The exhibition will be featured on the Figge’s Facebook and Instagram pages, according to a news release.

To enter, email your name, email, home address and a picture of your original work of any medium to sconnors@figgeartmuseum.org. Artists under age 18 need only to include a first name and age. Pieces will be included in the virtual exhibit at the museum’s discretion, the release states.

The deadline for submissions is April 11, and pieces will be added periodically as they are received, according to the release.

“We are constantly working on creative and innovative ways to keep people engaged with the Figge during the temporary closure,” Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave said, in the release.

“‘Community Curated’ is just one of the many ways we are able to do that.”

Find more virtual museum offerings, including art and tours, activities for kids and families and more at figgeartmuseum.org.

