Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Mississippi Valley Fair concert

Scenes from the Mississippi Valley Fair, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday evening, Allen explained that his flight from Pennsylvania to Illinois was canceled due to weather after a couple of hours waiting on the plane. 

"American Airlines, didn't your parents teach you that communication is key?" Allen asked in the video. 

The artist's band and crew were already in Davenport, Allen said, but they had no frontman to perform with. He asked the airline company to write some checks to reimburse the fans that were disappointed at the cancellation. 

"I've still got to pay my band and crew, so y'all figure it out," he said. 

