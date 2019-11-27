Celebrate holidays Sunday at Butterworth, Deere-Wiman and Hauberg

Three of the Q-C's most popular historic homes are again decked out for the holidays and will have special free celebrations this Sunday, Dec. 1.

The traditional 19th Century Christmas at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, and neighboring Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., will have lots of activities from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Hauberg Estate, at 1300 24th St., Rock Island, will also host its Winter in Bloom festival from noon to 5 p.m.

In Moline, the 1892 home of Katherine and William Butterworth will include a self-guided tour program, in which electronic tablets will be available to share more about the house and its occupants. You can view "Partners in Preservation," a 10-minute film documenting the restoration of the Butterworth historic leaded window (lower level Oak Room).

There will be live entertainment throughout the day; and at the Butterworth Education Center (corner of 12th Avenue and 7th Street), tour the former garage, built in 1910 and remodeled in 2009, and see videos created by the Butterworth Foundation with WQPT.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}