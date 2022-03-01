Centennial Bridge traffic to shift for St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVI

Traffic over Centennial Bridge will see some disruption March 12 for the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVI.

In order to allow the parade to cross over from Rock Island into Davenport, the Iowa-bound lanes on the Centennial Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m. March 12. Traffic will alternate on the Illinois-bound lanes on the bridge, escorted by police.

Before the Grand Parade sets off Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island.

The Grand Parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island, moving through downtown before crossing the bridge onto W. Third Street in Davenport. The parade will end at E. Third and Perry Streets.

Celebrations will continue after the parade with the Post-Parade Bash, which will go from 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter, 136 E. Third St., Davenport. Membership to the St. Patrick Society is required for admission, and can be purchased at the door.

