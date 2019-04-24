For its season finale, Chamber Music Quad Cities (CMQC) presents music written in Iowa, to be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport.
The concert features music written in Iowa between 1893 and 2002. For the latter, renowned Czech composer Antonin Dvořák spent the summer of 1893 in the tiny northeast Iowa town of Spillville, and his famous “American” string quartet was penned then.
“The summer holiday of 1893 spent far from the bustle of the big city was undoubtedly one of the happiest periods in the composer’s life,” according to his official website. “The tranquility that Dvořák felt, surrounded by people from home and, after long months of separation from his other children, by his entire family, was also reflected in his compositions. During his time in Spillville, Dvořák wrote two sunlit works, which now count among the most popular pieces of the international chamber repertoire: String Quartet No. 12 in F major with the subtitle "American, and String Quintet No. 3 in E flat major.”
The quiet little Winneshiek County village of Czech immigrants, nestled in the hills near the Turkey River, was reminiscent of the composer’s native land, according to a 2017 story in the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Dvořák, then 51, spent his mornings playing the organ during Mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, wandered the countryside and commuted to Chicago in June and August for the World’s Columbian Exposition.
He composed the quartet during a summer vacation from his position as director (1892–1895) of the National Conservatory in New York City. Dvořák came to Spillville through Josef Jan Kovařík, who finished violin studies at the Prague Conservatory and was about to return to Spillville, his home in the U.S., when Dvořák offered him a position as secretary, and he lived with the Dvořák family in New York. He told the composer about Spillville, which led Dvořák to spend the summer of 1893 there.
Another CMQC work Saturday born in Iowa comes from 2002, when the Iowa Arts Council commissioned then-Grinnell College faculty member Jonathan Chenette to write a piece to commemorate the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The resulting duo for cello and piano, entitled “Elegy and Affirmation,” will open the program.
Chenette received a doctorate from the University of Chicago and is now dean of the faculty and music professor at Vassar College in New York.
Musicians for Saturday include CMQC co-artistic directors Gregory Sauer, cello, and Thomas Sauer, piano, along with Qing Hou, violin, Wayne Lee, violin, and Lawrence Neuman, viola.
Trained at the prestigious Juilliard School, Lee teaches violin at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and is a member of the internationally-acclaimed chamber ensembles, the Formosa Quartet and Manhattan Piano Trio.
A jazz element will be part of the program with piano music by Davenport natives Bix Beiderbecke and Earl Rohlf. Other piano music by J.S. Bach, Frederic Chopin, and the Hungarian György Ligeti will also be performed.
Tickets are $20 for adults, and $5 for students, available at chambermusicqc.com, or at the door.