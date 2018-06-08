Can’t wait for the next installment of “The Purge” franchise? Then do I have a movie for you.
“Hotel Artemis,” with its top-notch cast, is set in a similar dystopia, where a private corporation dispenses water and a continued riot opposes the practice.
The year is 2028, and the city is Los Angeles. The setting is the Hotel Artemis, run by a woman called Nurse (Jodie Foster – yes, that Jodie Foster) who runs this lodging house for criminals. If you pay to stay there, Nurse will fix you up, in a sort of successor to the criminal lodgings in “John Wick."
Nurse refers to her tenants by the names of the rooms in which they stay. Waikiki (Sterling K. Brown, television’s “This Is Us”) has just robbed a bank with his brother Honolulu (Brian Tyree Henry, television’s “Atlanta”) and Honolulu has been gravely wounded.
Nice (Sofia Boutella, ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service”) also has a bullet wound. She has some sort of relationship with Waikiki, although we’re not quite sure what that is.
Nice and Waikiki get cross-ways with Acapulco (Charlie Day, “Horrible Bosses”), a weaselly motormouth with an attitude. Trying to watch them all is Everest (Dave Bautista, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) who serves as both Nurse’s loyal assistant and security guard).
Everyone seems to be waiting for The Wolf King to arrive (no way will I spoil the surprise by telling you who plays the criminal mastermind) accompanied by his son (Zachary Quinto, Spock in the “Star Trek” movies).
Normally, the fast-talking, no-nonsense Nurse treats only those on the other side of the law. But at one point a police officer (Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”) arrives with an injury that needs tending. She and Nurse know each other from years before.
Dark humor is scattered throughout. For example, among the regulations of Hotel Artemis is that “Patients do not kill other patients.”
But this is not a comedy. It is an edgy, no-holds-barred actioner, with Foster looking dowdy and a bit frail – watch the way she shuffles along – in a rare and welcome appearance.
Screenwriter/director Drew Pearce, who penned the likes of "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation” and “Iron Man 3,” revs things up immediately, and he doesn’t let up until the final moments of the movie. He knows how to show us engaging action and character development, mostly within the confines of the facility.
Not for children or the carnage-frail, “Hotel Artemis” is a grownup exploration of what life could hold in a future of violence and uncertainty.