Kids in the 7-9 year old section scramble to pick up all the plastic eggs and other goodies on the field, Saturday, April 15, 2017, during the annual Ranch Riders' Easter Egg Hunt for the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
Gabby Naguina 6 of Davenport adds another plastic egg to her over flowing basket, Saturday, April 15, 2017, during the annual Ranch Riders' Easter Egg Hunt for the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
Underwater Egg Hunt: 1-3 p.m., Rock Island Fitness Activity Center, 4303 24th St. Kids can grab a swimsuit and goggles and search for eggs at this Underwater Egg Hunt. There will be thousands of colorful eggs ready to grab during seven different time slots including a deep end dive at 2:30 p.m. (deep-end swim test required). Children under 48 inches are required to have an adult participant in the pool. Participants will receive a goodie bag and can take a photo with a very popular bunny at the photo booth. Bring a bucket or bag to hold eggs in the water, a towel and goggles, if needed. Space is limited. For more information or to register (required by Friday, April 5), call 309-732-7275 or visit rigov.org/epark. $5.
Saturday, April 13
Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. to noon, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Children 3-12 years can participate in either a hide-and-seek egg hunt or a GPS scavenger egg hunt. There also will be a variety of hands-on activities where children and families can learn about local wildlife. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Each paid child will receive a bag of educational and eco-friendly goodies. Participants should bring a basket. For more information or to register (recommended), call 563-336-3374. $7, $5 members, free for children 2 years and younger.
Spring Egg Hunt: 9:30 a.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Rock Island Park and Recreations will host this egg hunt. The rain date will be Sunday, April 24. Free.
15th annual Easter Egg Hunt: 9:40-10:15 a.m., Riverside Park, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Participants eight years and younger can hunt for candy-filled eggs and receive a visit from a special bunny. For children three years and older, no parents will not be allowed to participate with the child. Free.
Bunnies, Baskets and Brews: 4-9 p.m., Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. During this adult Easter Egg Hunt, participants can hunt for over 500 eggs filled with prizes hidden around the historic mansion. Prizes include a 60-inch TV, Apple AirPods, handcrafted jewelry, gift cards, gift certificates and more. After the egg hunt, there will be a taco bar and live music by Buddy Olson. All proceeds will go the restoration of the Hauberg Estate. For 21 years and older. $40.
Sunday, April 14
Easter Egg Hunt: 1 p.m., North Scott Foods, 425 E. LeClaire Road, Eldridge. This hunt for children 2-7 years will feature candy and balloons for kids and wine samples for adults. There also will be prizes including cash, cookie cakes and individual cookies. Free.
Saturday, April 20
Easter EGGstravaganza: 10-11:30 a.m., Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Pointe Drive. Featuring 10,000 eggs in age-divided egg hunts for all kids in fifth grade and younger. There also will be family activities including a magician, Miller's Petting Zoo, Kona Ice and inflatables. Free.
Easter Egg Hunt: 12:30 p.m., Hollyhock Park, 500 Reynolds St., LeClaire. The LeClaire Park and Recreation Commission will sponsor this egg hunt beginning promptly at 12:30 p.m. There also will be a bounce house, free lunch and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Free.
