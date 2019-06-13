Area chess players will have the opportunity to get some tips from a professional chess grandmaster and trainer of champions Saturday, June 22.
Chicago-area Grandmaster Vladimir Georgiev of Bulgaria is coming to Western Illinois University’s Quad-City Campus in Moline, 3300 River Drive, to put on a one-day chess clinic.
The event is sponsored by the Illowa and Western Illinois chess clubs.
Grandmaster Georgiev will speak on “Winning with the Two Bishops” and “How to Formulate a Plan.” Plus there will be an opportunity to go head-to-head against the grandmaster in a small simultaneous exhibition.
Georgiev is an accomplished grandmaster, lecturer and trainer of champions. He also served as GM-in-residence at the renowned St. Louis Chess Club and Scholastic Center and was trainer to a former world women's champion.
The cost to attend this event is $40 for adults, $20 for those in college or high school, and $10 for students younger than high school.
For more information, contact Rick Rector by email at rrector@mchsi.com or phone 563-940-0179.