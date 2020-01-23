Chicago hip-hop dance troupe to perform Saturday at St. Ambrose University

The hip-hop and contemporary dance troupe Chicago Dance Crash will give a full-length performance Saturday night, presented by Quad City Arts and St. Ambrose University’s Galvin Fine Arts Center.

The program is at 7:30 p.m. at Galvin auditorium, 518 W. Locust St. Tickets cost $20; $15 for SAU faculty/staff/senior citizens, and $10 children, available at 563-333-6251 or sau.edu/chicago-dance-crash.

Led by artistic director Jessica Deahr, Chicago Dance Crash has emerged as the premier fusion-style contemporary dance company in the Midwest, according to its bio. “Emphasizing a unique mission of both athleticism and accessibility, the Crash aesthetic is most notably recognized by its combination of concert and hip-hop techniques in works ranging from full length productions to repertory pieces and freestyles,” it says.

This Saturday’s performance is part of Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series. Chicago Dance Crash will be in residence in the Q-C through Tuesday, Jan. 28. For more about this group, visit chicagodancecrash.com, or facebook.com/chicagodancecrash.

