Choral music events to add peace, comfort and joy to season

Choral-music concerts and the holiday season go together as snugly as comfort and joy, or holly and ivy.

That's no exception in the Quad-Cities, as several collegiate and adult performing groups are preparing to gift the area this weekend with wishes for peace and happiness. Below are just a handful of the bountiful offerings:

Christmas at Augustana — 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.

The Augustana Symphony Orchestra joins the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Augustana Concert Chorale and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble in a celebration of the holiday season.

The program includes early 20th-century American composer George Whitefield Chadwick’s warm "Noel" from his four-movement orchestral work, "Symphonic Sketches."

Tickets are $21; $16 for seniors; $11 for Augustana students and staff; non-Augustana students and children, available at 309-794-7306 or app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=103756.