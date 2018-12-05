1. The Oak Ridge Boys
The Oak Ridge Boys have made it a tradition over the past three decades to go on a Christmas tour. This year is no exception. The Grammy award-winning group will bring their “Shine the Light on Christmas” show to the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. Tickets, $44, $54, $69, are on available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
2. Home Free's 'A Country Christmas'
Thursday, December 13, 2018; 8:00 p.m.
Home Free, a five-man a capella band, will perform their "Country Christmas" concert at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. Tickets, $19.50, $34.50, $44.50, $99.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
3. 10 of Soul's holiday show
The Quad-City funk/pop/soul band 10 of Soul is playing a holiday show at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Rhythm Room at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Admission is free. For more info, visit rhythmcitycasino.com/events.html.
4. Bucktown Revue
This Christmas edition of the Bucktown Revue, a monthly variety show performed in the spirit of the Grand Ole Opry and A Prairie Home Companion will be full of holiday music. The show features Chrissy Boyer, bluegrass music from Quartermoon Tinsnips and the Fun-Atics and the Shoesmiths and is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 at the Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets cost $14 per person. Tickets are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com and at the door beginning at 6 p.m. on show night.
5. Violinist Lindsey Stirling
On the heels of putting out her Christmas album, "Warmer In The Winter," in October, violinist Lindsey Stirling is bringing her holiday-themed "Wanderland" tour this week to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. See her at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, $39.50-$75, are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, by calling 1-800-745-3000 and by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
6. Christmas rock show
Get ready for "Jingle Hells Bells" with rock bands LP33 and Electric Shock, an AC/DC cover band. The groups will perform rock tunes and holiday hits at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
7. Windy City Dueling Pianos
The Windy City Dueling Pianos are headed back to The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island and are ready to play holiday tunes. The high-energy show, featuring music played by request on two pianos, is set for Saturday at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Tickets are available by calling 309-786-7733 or visiting www.thecirca21speakeasy.com.
8. 'One Voice'
"One Voice: A Christmas Celebration," features over 200 volunteers, representing over 50 Quad-City churches, performing skits, Christmas songs and more. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets cost $21 for adults and $9 for kids 12 and under and are available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.onevoiceqc.com