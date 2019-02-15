BETTENDORF — More than 2 million pounds of food were distributed last year to nearly 160,000 individuals at Churches United of the Quad City Area’s 25 neighborhood food pantries and three free hot meal sites.
That’s double the amount of food distributed just two years ago, according to the organization.
"I appreciate the volunteers at our pantries and the church members who serve at our hot meal sites for their dedication to our hunger ministry," Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes, executive director at Churches United, said. "While we may not eliminate hunger in its entirety, we can serve those who are in need of emergency food or a hot meal."
He thanked the group's staff, donors and 140 participating churches. Churches United’s Hunger Ministry was established in 1976 with the opening of 10 food pantries. Food pantry clients receive five to seven days of nonperishable food and seasonal fresh food. Free hot meals are served at 6 p.m. six days every week at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport, as well as Monday through Thursday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline and Sunday evenings at Hope United Church of Christ in Moline.
Churches United represents 50,000 people from the area, with more than 800 volunteers donating more than 30,000 hours annually. It also operates Winnie’s Place, the only emergency shelter in the Illinois Quad Cities for women and children who may be survivors of domestic abuse.
For more details, call 563-332-5002 or visit cuqca.org.