Circa ‘21 hosts auditions for 11-year-old Lucy in upcoming Christmas show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse is in search of a girl who can play 11-year-old Lucy in its upcoming holiday musical, “Winter Wonderland.”

In this heartwarming new musical, written by longtime Circa ’21 favorite, Brad Hauskins, a dad’s wish to celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas leads him and his family on a magical journey to another time, where he learns that the best way to honor tradition is to enjoy the present, according to a news release.

Director Sean McCall and musical director Ron May are seeking girls who are strong actors and singers, “who move well, have the quality of a young Jody Foster,” and ideally, are not over 5-feet tall, the release states.

The role will be double cast to reduce stress and time commitment, the release states.

Production dates, including rehearsals, are Oct. 29 through Dec. 29. Those who are interested should submit a resume, photo, video with an age-appropriate monologue, and a verse and chorus of a traditional Christmas song to producer Denny Hitchcock, at dpjh@circa21.com, by Aug. 31, according to the release. All roles are paid.

For more information, email Hitchcock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.