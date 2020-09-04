Circa ‘21 reopens Wednesday

Theater lovers, rejoice! After six months of shutdown, the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will reopen to limited crowds Wednesday with its production of “The Savannah Sipping Society,” through Nov. 7.
Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables will be spaced accordingly, according to a news release. Temperatures will be taken when attendees arrive, and masks/facial coverings must be worn to enter the theater, when interacting with staff, and any time attendees are away from their table, the release states.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2, and range in price from about $30 for students to about $55 for evening performances.
The ticket office lobby also will reopen Wednesday at the theater, at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
“The Savannah Sipping Society” tells the story of four women “of a certain age” who come together after a hot yoga class and decide their sassy humor and Southern charms are better suited for solving life’s problems over cocktails, according to the release. Over the course of six months and through hilarious misadventures, the women bond and find the confidence to reclaim their enthusiasm for life.
Next door at the The Circa ‘21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, a second performance of “Mary and Ethel - How I Learned To Sing” was added to the calendar on Saturday, Sept. 19, after tickets to the first scheduled show sold out.
The show, which celebrates the muses of the Golden Age of musical theater, features Augustana College Theatre Professor Shelley Cooper, and new medleys arranged by Quad City Music Guild Music Director Mason Moss, including songs from “The Sound of Music,” “South Pacific,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Peter Pan,” and more, according to the release.
Doors for the show will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets — $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show — are available by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2, and must be purchased in groups of four or six. Like the main stage shows, only 50 people may attend, the release states.
Temperatures also will be taken at the door, and masks/facial coverings must be worn to enter and whenever attendees interact with staff or are away from their tables.
For more information, visit circa21.com.
