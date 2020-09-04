Circa ‘21 reopens Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theater lovers, rejoice! After six months of shutdown, the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will reopen to limited crowds Wednesday with its production of “The Savannah Sipping Society,” through Nov. 7.

Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables will be spaced accordingly, according to a news release. Temperatures will be taken when attendees arrive, and masks/facial coverings must be worn to enter the theater, when interacting with staff, and any time attendees are away from their table, the release states.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2, and range in price from about $30 for students to about $55 for evening performances.

The ticket office lobby also will reopen Wednesday at the theater, at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

“The Savannah Sipping Society” tells the story of four women “of a certain age” who come together after a hot yoga class and decide their sassy humor and Southern charms are better suited for solving life’s problems over cocktails, according to the release. Over the course of six months and through hilarious misadventures, the women bond and find the confidence to reclaim their enthusiasm for life.