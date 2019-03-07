If you don't have the time or money to vacation on the French Riviera, a much quicker and affordable option is to jaunt over to Circa '21, where a faux luxury hotel in Cannes offers a relaxing and downright silly getaway.
A sextet of polished, professional actors (who put the “sex” in that word) go crazy with flamboyant, over-the-top characters in the U.S. professional premiere of a new comedy, “Diamonds & Divas: A Murderous Fiasco,” by British playwright Robin Hawdon. Originally called “Stage Fright,” and renamed by Circa staff, the combination screwball comedy, murder mystery and farce has been performed in Germany and Poland.
The first thing you notice in the immensely enjoyable production helmed by Circa veteran Warner Crocker is the drop-dead gorgeous set, designed by Jeff Weber, with expert scenic artist Susie Holgersson. The elegant hotel suite is bathed in cream and light brown, with two chandeliers, and a balcony with glass doors, an ornate railing, and colorful backdrop skies that alternate from pink to blue to orange, and a second act nighttime filled with stars.
I wonder if the playwright was inspired by the French Riviera setting and plot of the classic 1955 Hitchcock mystery, “To Catch a Thief.” (I also like the brief intro music, which evokes a '60s cinematic caper.) While the setting of “Diamonds & Divas” may be refined and subtle, the main characters are mostly loud, boisterous, flashy, and often arguing.
The leading ham in this truly funny farm is the lone diva, Miranda Jane, as the spoiled, ultra-cynical film star Grace Gervaise (a nod to Grace Kelly?). She's at the world's biggest film festival, in Cannes, to premiere her new flick.
As the story opens, a black-clad thief (Tristan Tapscott) is purloining a priceless diamond necklace as a poisoned Grace is unconscious on the couch. Because we see him red-handed, there isn't any mystery for the audience, but it is for four of the five other characters (the fifth is the thief's accomplice).
The true mystery for a good part of the plot is sorting out exactly who everyone is. In the tradition of a classic farce, there are instances of mistaken identity, lots of ridiculousness, misunderstandings, but virtually no slamming of doors.
It would be not only a crime but a fruitless challenge to describe Hawdon's plot, which features appearances that are quite deceiving. The synopsis notes that one man bursts in at the start and assumes the thief is a murderer. Another man enters and assumes a different story. The hotel manager arrives and attempts to make sense of their stories. The thief, Jimmy, is at various times assumed to be part of paparazzi, a journalist, or Grace's publicity agent.
One frustrating part of the story, hidden in unheard dialogue, is the banter between Jimmy and his ditzy blonde partner, Hailey, wonderfully embodied (with often revealing outfits) by Cara Chumbley. Tapscott ably fills an often-characteristic role where he's nervous or sputtering.
The other three male characters are hilarious. Don Denton as Adam, another outlandish actor; Tom Walljasper as Oscar, Grace's jealous husband and manager; and John Payonk as the grand Monsieur Boniface, the French hotel manager who describes himself out of necessity as “the Hercule Poirot of the Riviera.”
I can't say whether there are more murder victims, but this is a killer comedy that piles on twists and turns. The bickering among Denton, Walljasper and Jane's characters is a sight to behold, and Jane certainly knows how to channel Grace's thunderous rage, expressing the old adage, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”
Payonk brings his physically imposing presence and booming voice to bear in reflecting the authoritative detective role. Boniface also acts as an audience representative, remarking more than once how crazy this all is.
But it's satisfying red meat for actors, eager to sink their teeth into larger-than-life people who behave in the most melodramatic and overwrought fashion possible. That's a delicious treat for audiences.
Speaking of fashion, kudos to longtime Circa costume designer Gregory Hiatt, particularly in the colorful outfitting of the two female characters. Since all of us are sick and tired of this winter, it makes a warm, beautiful sight for sore eyes.