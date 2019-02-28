The U.S. professional premiere of a new comedy, “Diamonds & Divas: A Murderous Fiasco,” by Robin Hawdon, a British playwright, will open Friday at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse Friday.
“It's a combination of a screwball comedy, murder mystery and farce,” director Warner Crocker said this week.
Actors, thieves, and egos run amok at the Cannes Film Festival in France, according to a play synopsis. In a luxury hotel, the body of a beautiful film star lies on the floor. A hooded jewel thief breaks in and discovers her. A man bursts in and assumes the thief is the murderer. Another man enters and assumes a different story. The hotel manager arrives and attempts to make sense of their stories. A huge film premiere is looming, a diamond necklace has gone missing, scandalous affairs are about to hit the headlines, and everyone appears to be trying to murder someone while blaming everyone else.
Miranda Jane — who was Savannah in Circa's “Mama Won’t Fly” last fall, also helmed by Crocker — stars as Grace Gervaise, an over-the-top, spoiled diva. “She crafts machinations to return that spotlight to her when it is not on her,” Jane said. “She's the star of her own show, on screen and off.”
In real life, she's an Arkansas native who's worked in theater for more than 30 years and has never been in a murder mystery. “This is fun for me,” she said. “I have done many a farce, with lots of misdirection and slamming doors.”
Jane compared the “Diamonds” style to witty, classic screwball comedies like “Bringing up Baby” and “His Girl Friday.” “The other thing that came to my mind in the murder mystery style is the movie 'Clue.'”
“Every character is an over-the-top character,” Jane said. The loud, melodramatic Grace is “the polar opposite” of Savannah, who's down-to-earth, uptight and trying to keep things in order, while Grace is “histrionic,” Jane said. “It's all fun to play because it's all play.
Since the fall, Jane was in “Elf: The Musical” and another Jones/Hope/Wooten comedy, both in Little Rock, Ark. This is her first premiere of a show since one about 15 years ago in Branson, Mo.
“It definitely makes it special, to premiere new material,” she said, adding it's a pleasure to wear the extravagant gowns created by veteran Circa costumer Greg Hiatt.
“It's more challenging in a fulfilling way,” Crocker said. “We don't know anything how this play's been done before. There's no guideposts...Whenever you're doing a premiere, you're always staking out new territory.”
“We were very excited about getting the U.S. premiere.” Circa owner/producer Denny Hitchcock said. The dinner theater did a world premiere of the murder-mystery musical, “Whodunit,” in 2010. The comedy is for everyone. It's a great cast. I'm thrilled Warner was able to direct it because he does these so well. Everybody in the cast has worked here before; that team made it all the more exciting to be able to do the show.”
Performances (at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island) are on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday at 7:45 p.m., Sundays at 5:45 p.m., and Wednesday matinees at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for dinner and show are $53.55 per person, and matinees are $46.73, available at 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or circa21.com.