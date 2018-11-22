It’s not just the animation and the colors that are brilliant.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” the sequel to “Wreck It Ralph” from 2012, is even smarter than the original. It’s a rollicking adventure through the internet, of course, but it’s also about friendship, change and insecurity.
The film opens six years after the first one, in which Ralph (John C. Reilly) isn’t a bad guy anymore. His best friend is Vanellope (Sarah Silverman.) They hang out every day after the arcade closes and their jobs are finished.
Sometimes, Vanellope questions whether there might be more to life. Ralph is completely contented with things just as they are.
Vanellope’s game, “Sugar Rush,” which is an older one, is about to be shut down because a part is broken. That means that Vanellope and the other characters won’t have any place to live.
Ralph hears about something called “ebay” on the “internet,” and he decides he will find the broken part to Vanellope’s game to keep it going.
Ralph and Vanellope journey into the mysterious WiFi portal to the internet, where Vanellope has a transformative experience in another game while Ralph just wants to secure the part and go home.
They don’t understand the process of ebay, and that they must purchase the item that they do indeed find and on which they have the winning bid.
Now Ralph and Vanellope need money, so Ralph learns to monetize videos that go viral. He becomes an internet sensation. Meanwhile, Vanellope becomes enchanted with a dangerous racing game called “Slaughter Race” and Shank (Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman”), one of its drivers.
When Ralph realizes that Vanellope wants to stay in the “Slaughter Race” game, he becomes jealous and feels insecure, so he takes surreptitious action that leads to disaster.
This movie is so clever and fast-paced that I know I missed some of the Disney-Marvel-“Star Wars” references. A self-deprecating scene about Disney princesses is jaw-droppingly clever, with all kinds of cameos and some of the wittiest dialogue of the year.
I love the way Vanellope finds her place among the other princesses, what she learns from them and what she teaches them about comfortable clothing.
I love the way the internet is depicted here, as a fantastic metropolis brimming with videos, information and, yes, shopping opportunities.
This is a movie for all ages. Kids will love the video-game characters, and adults will appreciate the broader themes about the workings of the internet and Disney itself.
When you go with your family and friends, stick around for a goofy, enjoyable stinger (extra brief scene) at the very end of the credits. It’s the perfect capper to one of the finest family-friendly movies of the year.