At some point during a Codfish Hollow concert, your eyes will likely turn away from the excitement of the stage.
It’s bound to happen — you’ll get caught looking up. And looking around.
When you start checking out the handcrafted wooden signs that hang from the walls and roof of the barn-turned music venue in rural Maquoketa, Iowa, it can be difficult to stop.
There are signs crafted in the shape of a hand, campfire, spaceship, guitar and a slice of pizza. There’s a rainbow-painted sign and one resembling the American flag and plenty that are not painted at all.
As you look, and notice names of bands and musical acts like Lissie, Counting Crows, Nathaniel Rateliff and Built to Spill etched in the wood, you might wonder about the story behind the signs.
The first sign
In the summer of 2009, Shawn and Tiffany Biehl got an out-of-the-blue offer to host a concert in their over-100-year-old barn, which the couple was using for, you know, normal barn stuff like storing hay and supplies. There were cows in the stalls underneath the barn.
To get things concert-ready, the Biehls enlisted help from family and friends, including their neighbor, Dave Long, who lived on the next farm over.
A few days before the show, which featured, among others, the Local Natives, a question was brought up.
Should there be a concert poster or something?
“Usually, bars have marquees and we didn’t have that,” Tiffany Biehl said. “We thought since it was a barn, we would just use wood.”
Long, a longtime on-the-side woodworker, offered to make the sign that would be displayed outside the barn.
“We thought there should be something telling people who was playing,” Long said. “And it would be a way to remember it."
The resulting sign was, as Long says, pretty bland: A square piece of wood with the band names carved in simple capitalized lettering.
The inside of the barn was simple, too. There wasn’t even a stage, just a roped-off space designated for the performers.
“We weren’t sure if it was going to be a thing,” Long said of the shows. “It was like, ‘Maybe we’ll do a couple of these.’”
Nearly a decade later, Codfish Hollow is very much a thing. The venue hosts more than a dozen shows per season and has launched multi-day festivals that attract visitors from the Quad-Cities and around the country.
“It just snowballed from there,” Long said. “It grew into this special thing that everyone is enjoying today.”
The Codfish Hollow experience is made more special by its eclectic details and traditions, like perusing local artwork in between musical sets and parking (and camping) in a cow pasture and taking a tractor ride — always driven by the volunteer named Marvin — to and from the barn.
The signs are one such tradition.
“It’s always amazing when people go to the barn, because they always look up at all the signs and point to them,” Tiffany Biehl said. “Their eyes get big, like, ‘Oh my gosh, those people were here.’”
Making each one special
Even after Long moved back to his hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan several years ago, he kept making signs.
A few weeks ahead of each show, the Biehls send Long the lineup and design ideas, inspired by the band’s logo, album cover, genre of music or some other theme.
“Each sign is a little bit different,” he said. “Some take a couple of hours and some take days.”
If he isn’t familiar with the show’s headliner, as is often the case, Long will listen to a few of their songs while he brainstorms.
“Sometimes you start with one idea and it kind of changes as you go,” he said. “You hear this from every woodworker, but the wood kind of dictates where you go with it.”
In his home workshop, Long typically will have a glass of scotch and listen to Christopher Denny, one of his favorite Codfish Hollow alumni, and get to work. Then, often just a few days before the show, he ships his finished product to Maquoketa.
Long has gotten more creative over the years.
“I try to make each one special and better in some way,” he said. “If somebody walks up to the sign, they’re going to see details they wouldn't notice from far away.”
The 43-year-old Long is sometimes forced to get creative, like when there's a festival featuring 30 or so acts.
“When I first had to make a sign like that, I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is kind of daunting,’” he said.
Long, who works full-time in the restaurant industry, crafts other wooden items, but he calls the Codfish Hollow creations his "claim to fame."
“I never knew who a lot of these bands were before they came to Codfish Hollow and before I made their sign,” he said. “It’s cool to me to put their names on a sign and, years later, watch them get really big.”
“Being part of something like that, I just feel a lot of pride.”
He puts effort into each sign, in part, because he knows it will be on display in the barn for years to come.
"You look at all of the signs and it’s almost museum-like," Long said. "You see all of these people that have played there and you think, ‘Oh man, I can’t believe they played there and we missed it.' They really add to the feeling of the place."
A new sign will be added to the museum this week.
Long finished a Pegasus-shaped wooden sign late last week for Thursday night's show featuring The Lone Bellow and Erin Rae.
"You know, that's a marker that they played the barn," he said. "And it will last a long time. It's not like paper."
Long hasn't attended a show at Codfish Hollow in roughly five years, so he considers his work "very behind the scenes."
But each sign gets its fair share of the spotlight.
After each show, the venue's Facebook page is filled with photos of concert-goers happily posing in front of one of Long's signs.
"It's really exciting to see," Long said. "I never thought anyone would want to take a selfie with one of my signs."