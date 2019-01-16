Try 1 month for 99¢

Codfish Hollow has released a first look at its 2019 show schedule.

Squirrel Nut Zippers, a jazz band based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, will play the barn/music venue in Maquoketa on April 11, the venue announced Monday.

The group, which formed in 1993, released "Beasts of Burgundy" — their first new studio album in 18 years — in March.

Their stop in Maquoketa will kick off their "The Beast is Loose on the Land" spring tour.

Tickets, $35-$40, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Codfish Hollow's season typically kicks off in April and runs through October. Its 2018 scheduled featured performances by Andrew W.K., Lissie, The Lone Bellow, Against Me, Anderson East, Dawes, Susto. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tank and the Bangas, Colter Wall and more. 

For more info, visit www.codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.

