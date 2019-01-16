Codfish Hollow has released a first look at its 2019 show schedule.
Squirrel Nut Zippers, a jazz band based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, will play the barn/music venue in Maquoketa on April 11, the venue announced Monday.
The group, which formed in 1993, released "Beasts of Burgundy" — their first new studio album in 18 years — in March.
Their stop in Maquoketa will kick off their "The Beast is Loose on the Land" spring tour.
Tickets, $35-$40, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Codfish Hollow's season typically kicks off in April and runs through October. Its 2018 scheduled featured performances by Andrew W.K., Lissie, The Lone Bellow, Against Me, Anderson East, Dawes, Susto. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tank and the Bangas, Colter Wall and more.
Diarrhea Planet guitarists Jordan Smith, left, and Brent Toler perform on the barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday.
Guests pack into the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Comedian Dave Losso of Chicago sets up his tent having arrived a day before he performs to relax and enjoy the festivities at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Guests load into the back of the tractor and trailer for a free ride from the camping pasture down to the main barn at Codfish Hollow.
A sign posted at the entrance to the Codfish Hollow festival area in Maquoketa is seen laying down ground rules on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Volunteer Danielle Stowell of Dubuque works at the mini-bar outside the barn entrance at Codfish Hollow.
Guests explore the art booths and food trucks at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Dana Stubbs and Megan Salley of Lincoln, Nebraska enjoy a quick meal during their first visit to Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Comedian Dan St. Germain performs an hour-long set at Codfish Hollow.
Audience members listen to the comedy of Dan St. Germain.
Festival goers mingle at the back of the barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Comedian Kristen Toomey performs her routine on the outdoor stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Volunteer Kerri Shultz of Maquoketa works the main bar in the lower section of the barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Nate McClintock of Mt. Carroll, Illinois sips his beer while helping work Zenga's art booth at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Jim Johnson, from left, Jennifer Karma, Emily Meyer and Adam Gill of Cedar Rapids sit around their campfire at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Tractor Driver Marv Franzen waits for guests to fill in on his trailer before driving them to the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Festival goers hang out at the back of the barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Artist Kurt Urbain of Petersburg, Iowa straightens up his display at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Audience members listen to comedy on the outdoor stage from up the hill near the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Signs from past events line the ceiling of the barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Peak Physique takes the stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Comedian Reena Calm performs on the outdoor stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarist Jordan Smith plays from in the crowd during their set on the barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarist Emmett Miller, left, and bassist Duncan Shea lean on one another during their set on the barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarists Jordan Smith, left, and Brent Toler perform on the barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet walks back onto stage for an encore after their set on the barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa early Saturday morning, May 27, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarists play in the crowd during their encore on the barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa early Saturday morning, May 27, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet drummer Ian Bush, left, and guitarist Brent Toler talk backstage after performing an encore on the barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
The backstage area is seen behind the barn as Diarrhea Planet plays their set on stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa early Saturday morning, May 27, 2017.
A tractor ride takes the last load of festival goers from the barn to the camping pasture just after 1 a.m. Saturday at Codfish Hollow.
A sign pointing to the barn and festival area is seen at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Scott County Wrestling's Krotch jumps off the ropes to hit wrester Vilhelm Amery at Codfish Hollow.
Scott County Wrestling's Steve Manders winds up to body-slam wrestler Xander Killen at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Audience members watch Scott County Wrestling pros battle in the ring at Codfish Hollow.
Scott County Wrestling's Vilhelm Amery braces to be kicked by an airborne Krotch in the ring at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Scott County Wrestling performers cool down after their performance at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Campers enjoy a late morning campfire in the cow pasture at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Cows are seen in a pasture across the road from the camping area, which is a cow pasture itself, at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Festival goers walk toward the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Percussionist and vocalist Matt Honkonen of Peak Physique performs at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet drummer Ian Bush performs on the main barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Comedian Brody Stevens of San Fernando Valley takes a selfie backstage as Diarrhea Planet performs in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Announcer Steele Mike introduces Diarrhea Planet at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Comedian Nick Thune of Seattle leans against one of the barn buildings watching other comedians at the outdoor stage at Codfish Hollow.
Diarrhea Planet guitarist Jordan Smith performs in the crowd in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarists Jordan Smith, center, and Brent Toler perform on the barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarist Emmett Miller jumps on stage while performing in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Art is seen on display for sale at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarist Jordan Smith performs on stage in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Guitarist and vocalist Wil Wright of Peak Physique performs during his set at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Political activists are seen set up at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
A Ford F-150 pickup is seen heading down the dirt road leading up to the parking area at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Comedian Nick Thune of Seattle works the crowd at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Lights are seen strung in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarist Brent Toler performs on stage in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarist Jordan Smith performs on stage in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarist Emmett Miller sings into the microphone on stage in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet guitarist Jordan Smith performs on stage in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet performs on stage in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Diarrhea Planet drummer Ian Bush walks out to the backstage area from the main barn after the band's set at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Scott County Wrestling duo J.T. Energy and Vicious & Delicious take the ring together at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Xander Killen of Scott County Wrestling grabs a headlock on wrestler Steve Manders at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Scott County Wrestling's Vilhelm Amery fights with Krotch in the ring at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Scott County Wrestling's J.T. Energy watches teammate Vicious & Delicious fight in the ring at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Scott County Wrestling's Sage Cainan jumps over opponent J.T. Energy at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
A bar menu is seen at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Diarrhea Planet guitarists Jordan Smith, left, and Brent Toler perform on the barn stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Guitarist and vocalist Wil Wright of Peak Physique performs on stage at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Friday, May 26, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Diarrhea Planet performs on stage in the main barn at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Diarrhea Planet drummer Ian Bush performs at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Scott County Wrestling's Sage Cainan watches his fellow wrestlers performing at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
Artist Emily Cram of Daydream Illustration works on a small painting while sitting at her stand to sell work at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 27, 2017. A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival.
