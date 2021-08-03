Codfish Hollow to require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to attend shows in 2021

Codfish Hollow will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to attend concerts in 2021.
"In accordance with recommendations by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and thoughtful consideration by the Codfish Hollow team, we will require proof of full vaccination in order to attend any Codfish Hollow shows during the 2021 season. We will continue to monitor the circumstances and adjust as necessary," the music venue posted on its Facebook page.
As COVID-19 cases increase again from the delta variant, the Maquoketa concert barn is not alone. Broadway venues in New York City are requiring proof of vaccination for entry. At Lollapalooza in Chicago last weekend, patrons were required to either be fully vaccinated, or to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours of attendance.
Some businesses, like Tyson Foods, have begun requiring vaccination for employment. And masking requirements are in place again for shoppers at large chains like Walmart and Target.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has called recent CDC guidance for everyone — even the fully vaccinated — to mask up indoors "counterproductive." But she's gone farther to ban so-called "vaccination passports," or businesses asking for proof of vaccination for entry. In May, she signed a law withholding state grants and contracts for any local government or business that requires customers to prove they have received the vaccine.
According to the Codfish Hollow post, those attending concerts at the venue must:
- Bring a printed copy, image or app that can verify your full vaccination status.
- Bring an appropriate ID which will match the name on your vaccination record.
- Bring a printed or digital copy of your ticket.
The venue doesn't require masks, but strongly encourages them, especially when social distancing can't be practiced. They also ask patrons showing symptoms of COVID-19 in the 48 hours before the concert to stay home.
"Do you need a refund because you are not getting vaccinated? Hit us up via email and we will MOST HAPPILY refund you," the venue posted later Tuesday.