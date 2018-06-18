More than 600 Coca-Cola collectors from across the U.S. and 20 countries will hold their 44th annual convention June 25-30 in the Quad-Cities.
The convention is held in a different location each year, and this is the first time it has come to Iowa.
The collectors will gather at the Isle Casino Hotel for a weeklong meeting, according to a news release from the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau. Among convention activities for members will be a regular and silent auction, trading center, food events, contests, and riverboat ride on the Celebration Belle.
Participants must be a member of the club and registered for the convention to attend most of the events. On-site membership and registration is available.
The convention will end with a memorabilia show and sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. It will be open to the public, and parking and admission will be free.
Collectibles including trays, calendars, bottles, signs, and many more items used as promotional items by the Coca-Cola Company will be featured.
Club president Bill Combs said in the release: “If you have Grandma’s old tray you found in the attic or an old picture that your mom had hanging on the wall, come down and let the experts tell you the history of it and give a free appraisal. Collectors who attend the conventions year after year always see something they have not seen before.”
The convention and visitors bureau estimates the economic impact on the local economy of this group visiting the Quad-Cities will be $1.1 million.
During the convention, hotel rooms are transformed into mini “Coca-Cola stores," where attendees exhibit their Coke-related wares, according to the bureau. Many members finance their collecting habit by selling duplicates and unwanted items.
“The history of the world’s most well-known product is represented in collections including everything from current promotional items to calendars, signs, and advertising displays dating back to 1886,” the bureau said.
For more information about the Coca-Cola Collectors Club, visit cocacolaclub.org