Despite its flaws, “Alita: Battle Angel” is a solid science-fiction adventure that will please fans of “Avatar.”
The Manga series on which this is based was created in 1990. The live-action film, apparently destined to be a franchise, judging from its finale, was directed by Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City” and “Machete.”)
It’s not as grisly as some of his other films that are rated “R,” but it certainly has its share of violence.
Alita (Rosa Salazar) is discovered on a scrap heap outside the settlement of Iron City, where most people continue to survive while the elite remain in a kind of sky city far above.
Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz) discovers Alita’s head in the year 2563. Because he is surgeon of cybernetics, he is able to restore her with a new body. She does not know her identity, and begins life anew with only fragments of memories from her previous life.
In the village where the doctor lives, Alita joins in with a group of other young people to play a kind of motorized sport that’s sort of a futuristic version of skateboarding and roller skating.
She has eyes for a young man named Hugo (Keean Johnson, television’s “Nashville”) who isn’t exactly whom he appears to be. The doctor warns Alita to be cautious – after all, this is a world where cyborgs, and people for that matter, can be abducted and sold for their parts.
What peace exists is kept by hunter-warriors, bounty hunters who are paid for their “law enforcement.”
Vector (Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”) organizes motorball games that make him wealthy and draw thousands to their violent competitions (think “Rollerball.”
We’ve seen some of these science-fiction tropes before. A couple of times the script – partially written by James Cameron – stoops to blatant manipulation. In one particularly cruel sequence, a death made the kind-hearted girl a few seats away from me burst into tears. That scene was unnecessary and added nothing to the script.
The cool part of the movie is its visuals.
Rosa Salazar (“Bird Box”) is Alita, created from motion-capture processes that are striking and fun to watch. So is the entire environment of the dystopia where Alita lives, from its streets teeming with all kinds of interesting-looking residents to its landscapes that also are a treat for the eye.
The action is fun, too, including a saloon scene/fight sequence that hearkens back to Westerns of the John Ford era.
The ending is more of a completion of a first part of a franchise. Fine by me, except I hope the next script has little more of a heart, human, cyborg or otherwise.