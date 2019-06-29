Music fans who aren’t necessarily Beatles aficionados may not be touched by “Yesterday” as much as I.
In my life, I love it more. I barely can stand the thought of a world with music by The Beatles, so this joyful film moved me profoundly, especially after seeing Paul McCartney in concert a couple of weeks ago.
Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”) teamed up with screenwriter Richard Curtis (“Love, Actually” and “Notting Hill”) for this whimsical romantic-comedy/fantasy about British musician Jack Malik (Himesh Patel.)
With the help of his loyal manager Ellie (Lily James, "Baby Driver” and “Cinderella”) singer-songwriter Jack, who stocks shelves during the day, sings in coffee houses to audiences who mostly talk over his music.
Jack and Ellie slog along until a mysterious global blackout occurs simultaneously with Jack involved in a bus crash. When he wakes up in a hospital, he seems to be the only one who remembers The Beatles. It’s as if The Fab Four never existed.
When he plays “Yesterday” for a group of friends, they tell him how great the song is – they’re astonished at how great “Jack’s” songwriting has become. Jack thinks they’re stringing him along until he does a website search reveals only “beetles.”
Can it be that Jack is living in an alternate universe in which The Beatles never existed?
Suddenly, after a few more people hear "his" music, Jack is more than twice the man he used to be – he’s being catapulted to stardom. Ed Sheeran (who plays himself) appears in Jack’s kitchen to ask him to go on tour.
When Jack gets his big chance, Ellie, who works as a teacher, stays behind. Meanwhile, in Moscow, Jack performs "his new” song, “Back in the U.S.S.R.,” and pandemonium ensues.
Jack’s snarky manager (a marvelously intense Kate McKinnon) begins to give him a makeover. As he becomes the biggest star in the world, he becomes filled with guilt. This isn't really his music, after all. What if someone exposes him as a fraud?
I can’t think of anyone better – other than The Beatles, of course – than Patel to deliver these tunes. He’s a good singer, plays the piano and guitar, and truly loves the music – his passion and respect for these compositions comes through in every note.
The whole cast is great, including a noteworthy and hilarious Joel Fry (“Paddington 2”) as Jack’s daffy assistant.
The witty script is funny and unashamedly sentimental. One moment in particular is so compelling I sobbed (Beatles fans, remember to pack a few tissues).
If you’re willing to suspend your disbelief, it will take you away from the cares of everyday life as only great music can. For a happy getaway, love and The Beatles, are all you need.