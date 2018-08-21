We’ve all been there.
You’ve invited friends to come over and are struggling to find something to impress. Specifically, you'd like to show guests how truly refined you are as a person of culture and not be defined by the half-finished Michelob Ultra in your fridge or the frozen pizza rolls that stock your freezer.
With a quick run to the store and just a few thoughtfully collected items, your friends will find you the epitome of the perfect host or hostess.
Whenever I’m entertaining at home, it’s always a mad-dash to the finish line. Walking in from work, the dogs are barking, and my guests are arriving in T minus one hour. For me, meat and cheese boards, and a couple of good bottles of wine are the perfect kick-off to any dinner party. It gives my guests something delicious to nosh on while conversing. It also buys you additional time to prep, cook and enjoy a glass of wine. Entertaining is supposed to be fun for the host too, right?
While the thought of managing multiple components for this can be overwhelming for some, there's beauty in preparing a board: There's no limit to what can be included.
For guidance, here are two words to always remember: Texture and abundance.
With every meat and cheese board I prepare, I always look for varying textures in all components, for example, a mix of hard and soft cheeses, pickled items, nuts and preserves as well as crackers and a baguette. The variety placed on a large board or platter gives your guests an amazing display and sure to satisfy any pre-dinner hunger.
Wine pairings
Let's talk about finding a wine to pair with your meat and cheese board. A safe bet tends to be fruit-forward reds with low tannin and fuller-body white wines.
When pairing food and wine, it’s essential that one does not overpower the other.
The harshness that tannins bring in a Cabernet Sauvignon or Zinfandel will over-power any delicate cheeses and drown out their subtleties.
Conversely, if you’re dying to open that expensive Cabernet, be sure to pair with powerful cheeses to match such as Manchego or Roquefort. Keep in mind that high levels of tannin also make salty flavors seem saltier making it less than ideal to pair with your cured meats.
It’s all about balance.
Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages 2016 ($14.99 at Schnucks) is an expression of classic Beaujolais wine made from 100 percent Gamay grapes from the Burgundy region in the central portion of France. Smells of rhubarb and ripe cherry are met with strawberry and liquorice elements. While this wine has a very fruit-forward characteristic, it does reveal earthy undertones to the taste as well. The fact that this wine is off-dry makes it a great companion for meat and cheese boards, medium-to-hard cheeses like Gouda and Gruyere and even brie smeared on a crostini with summer berries. Beaujolais wines are best enjoyed young to experience the fruity nature in the wine.
La Crema Pinot Noir 2016 ($19.99 at Hy-Vee) is a classic example of New World Pinot Noir. This Pinot Noir comes from Sonoma County on the California coast where the red grape variety is widely produced. The nearby Pacific Ocean moderates the temperature in Sonoma County creating a perfect area for the delicate Pinot Noir grape. Flavors of cherry and ripe plum come together with exotic spice in this off-dry expression made from 100 percent Pinot Noir. This wine's fruit-forward taste and medium body makes it a great and versatile choice to pair with your meat and cheese board. Try with smoked Gouda, prosciutto and mild salamis.
On to the charcuterie
Charcuterie, plainly put, are cured or prepared meats. Salamis, prosciutto, soppressata, and pâtés, are all common invites on some of the most delightful meat and cheese boards. At the store, skip the deli counter and check out the prepared or cured meats near the artisanal cheese area. Several grocery stores in the Quad-Cities have independent areas for these items. Mixing and matching hard salami, with pre-sliced prosciutto or Jamón ibérico, a type of Spanish ham, are a great start.
Cheese: Remember one of keywords, textures? Look for cheese with varying textures. Soft Brie and Camembert, with hard cheddar are a perfect contrast. Sometimes, grocery stores carry smaller portions from a larger block at discounted prices, so check those out. A couple of my favorite brands to look for include President, Kerrygold and Prairie Breeze. Prairie Breeze is one of my all-time favorites; it's delightfully nutty and surprises with calcium crystals developed during the aging process.
Pickles and olives: With all of the cheese and rich textures in the cured meats, I always include baby dills, or cornichons, to add some acidity to the board. When you’re at the store, look out for good quality olives as well. Cerignola olives and Greek Kalamata olives make nice additions.
Crackers and bread: Skip the Ritz Crackers and Wonder Bread, and go for water crackers. This are perfect as they do not impede the flavors on your board and offer an added crunch. Also, try and look for good French bread, whether it's a baguette or something with a similar crust. If you’re trying to smear soft cheese on bread that’s too soft, it will mash into a mess.
Other favorites: Seasonal fruit is a great accompaniment. Look to add cherries or berries and melon. Dried apricots or craisins can be added when fresh berries aren’t in season. Marcona almonds, grainy mustard, and fig preserves, which you can usually find with the artisanal cheeses at the store, are great items include on your board.
The last step is assembling all of the ingredients, which comes with the conversation of abundance (the second keyword mentioned earlier).
The most common mistake when arranging your components is making your meat and cheese board look like a third grader's Lunchable. Instead, slice 5-6 pieces of each meat and cheese, and arrange these in mounds in front of the larger wedge or meat round. Note: This will not only give you a beautifully arranged board, but will also save you from wasting any uneaten slices. Depending on your board, arrange the meat and cheese first and then fill in with smaller components throughout, sprinkling in clusters of almonds, a dollop of grainy mustard and your pickles and olives.
With some grocery store shopping and just a few minutes of prep, plus a couple of unique bottles of wine, you can wow your guests. And you can rest-assured that the pizza rolls will stay where they belong — in the freezer.