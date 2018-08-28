Bold and unforgettable. These words offer the profound depictions of the experience within Orin Swift Machete from St. Helena in Napa County, California. Over countless years of wine-tasting, one may experience many enjoyable bottles of wine, but there are few that go from being great wine to being a memorable wine to be discussed for years to come. This is one of those wines.
The accentuated and elongated bottle is adorned with a black wax seal and the label features one of seven photos shot in the desert, featuring a sensual Playboy-esque model wielding a machete. This is not a bottle to bring to grandma’s bridge club, but this wine is sure to make a statement at any gathering.
Machete is a red blend made from Petite Sirah grape, and is mainly grown in California. Its origins hail from 17th century France under the name Duriff. “Petite,” as found in its name, literally translates to little or small in French, describing the small berry-like grapes the vine produces. These small grapes consist of high skin-to-juice ratio, which ultimately contributes to the high tannins and concentrated color that is indicative of this type of wine.
Machete is blended with both Grenache and Syrah, grapes that are traditionally found in the southern Cotes du Rhone region in France and in some of the big reds of the region’s Châteauneuf-Du-Pape wines. Although many consumers may shy away from blended wine in search of “pure-bred” Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, etc., it’s important to remember that almost all of the great wines of France are blends and can sell for thousands of dollars on the international market; Bordeaux for example.
Upon opening, Machete immediately showcases a striking deep purple, and almost black ink-like appearance unmatched to any deep Cabernet or Merlot hues. Smells of licorice, red berry, currant, black ripe plum and even light cacao notes reveal themselves on the nose. Smooth and full flavors include blueberry, currant, and ripe and jammy plum. Aged for 10 months in French oak provides the wine its’ strong tannins and flavors of vanilla and spice.
After the wine rests on your palate for 30 seconds or so, you’ll begin to also notice flavors of wood, freshly turned soil and chalky tannin textures for a full well-rounded experience. Machete is a well-balanced blend and is full body, high tannin and high in alcohol.
Look to pair Machete with rich meats, roasted, braised or stewed delicacies as the high tannins in the wine work well with rich and fatty elements in the dish. The fruity flavors in the wine can also lend itself well to dishes with caramelized onions or fruits added to a savory dish such as apples or currants.
As Friday’s weather was both rainy and chilly, indicative of the “sweatshirt” season ahead, I decided it was time to bring out the Machete I’ve been cellaring with a fall favorite, short ribs. Braising for several hours in red wine, tomatoes, bacon and caramelized onion jam until the ribs fall off the bone. Served with Boursin-whipped Yukon gold potatoes and topped with homemade onion rings, this dish is the definition of hearty and a classic comfort food favorite. The richness and aromas in this dish perfectly matches with the high intensity of both fruits and tannins in the Petite Sirah-based wine. The onion jam complimenting the fruit flavors, and the tannins binding with the fatty elements in the short rib and bacon. Each sip of wine readies the palate for another bite and vice versa; a truly delicious match that is sure to please any of your dinner guests or for a quiet evening at home this autumn.
While this wine is hard to come by in the Quad-Cities, I’ve had successes finding Machete throughout Iowa City and Chicago-land areas with costs around $50. Winos unite, as I urge you request your retailer to stock this one-of-a-kind wine experience. Many retailers such as area Hy-Vee’s, R Bar and Cru have been known to order in special label requests for winos. Keep your eyes peeled for this label as you will want to keep a few in your cellar at a time to whip out during the season ahead.