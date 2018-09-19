One of the great classics in food and wine pairing is most definitely Riesling paired with Asian cuisines. The off-dry (slightly sweet) nature of many Rieslings, fruit-forward nature, and crisp refreshing characteristics are perfect complements to the exotic spices, and sweet sauces used in Asian dishes.
I decided with summer’s stronghold on this week’s temperatures it was time to bring out one of my favorite summer classics; Thai Chicken Salad with Peanut Hoisin dressing. This salad is complete with Thai peanut chicken, cashews, shaved cucumber, shredded carrots, cilantro, and chilled Asian noodles dressed with sesame oil and rice wine vinegar. This salad represents the full package of flavors, components, textures, and is a great go-to in the summer time or for when you’re craving something cold and refreshing. Pairing this salad with Long Shadows’ 2016 Poet’s Leap Riesling made for a perfect pairing and a perfect way to cheers to the end of summer.
This is a new label that I found at my local grocer (Hy-Vee $19.99) and as Iowa tends to be a l bit of a desert when it comes to importing new labels I was excited to try something new and exciting. Coming from the Columbia Valley region in the eastern area of Washington State, Poet’s Leap is produced by Long Shadows and German native winemaker Armin Diel, now state-side, who gives us this classic German style Riesling that you’ll want to check out.
While many think of Oregon and Washington regions as mainly wet and rainy this is not the case with the Columbia Valley. This valley resides in what winemakers call a “rain shadow.” Simply put, the Cascade Mountains in the region act as a barrier from the rainy and wet climates of Western Washington leaving the Columbia Valley both sunny and dry; a perfect growing condition for the region’s Riesling wines and countless others. The climate found in the Columbia Valley also are what give the Riesling grapes an optimal amount of sunlight, approximately 300 days per year, to bring a combination of balance, brightness and aromatics found in the region’s Riesling wines.
In this Riesling, and others produced in the German style, winemakers will employ the help of Botrytis Cinerea, a fungus affecting the liquid in grapes causing them to dissipate leaving behind a concentrated juice used in the production of the wine. This results in a noticeable impact on the apparent sweetness in the wine and also dramatically on the final color in your glass. Winemakers will also decide how many botrytized grapes they will use in the wine-making process depending on the style desired.
Tasting Tip: Botrytis in wine has very distinctive markers. Tastes of honey, saffron, and ginger are commonly used to describe this flavor and it should be relatively easy to pick-up once tasted. If you’re tasting a wine that has these, it’s a very good chance that botrytized grapes were used in production.
When opened, this wine is delightfully fragrant with smells of mint, melon, and citrus notes and a beautiful pale straw appearance. As you sip this wine, tastes of melon, apricots, and honey come together on your palate to reveal a well-balanced and vibrant wine. The highly acidic nature in the wine is also what makes this wine a perfect pairing for Asian-inspired salads, like my Thai Peanut Chicken Salad, Sesame Chicken, fresh fish dishes incorporating chili and lime, and anything sassy and sweet that packs a punch.
The off-dry nature in most Rieslings helps block the capsaicin in spicier foods and commonplace in Asian cuisine. Much like drinking a glass of milk after eating something spicy, these styles of wine help ready the palate for another delicious bite. Off-dry wines also helps highlight and complement any fruity or sweeter elements present in your dish.
With summer temperatures here to stay at least for another week, this is definitely an opportunity to check out this unique label the next time you’re in the mood for something Asian-inspired and refreshing to beat the toasty summer days.