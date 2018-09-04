There’s something poetic about tasting wine. You are not simply tasting the wine, but you are tasting the grapes, the region it was produced, the soil, the earth, and the love that vineyards put into cultivating the vines. Outside of the broader categories of red and white, how does one actually decipher the symphony of flavors happening every time you take a sip. All too often at wine tastings I see wine being guzzled down like Kool-Aid. But how do the pros do it?
Sommeliers, wine experts, often follow and recommend the five S’ to wine tasting as a consistent way to enjoy and understand each and every bottle of wine. These five tenets being: see, swirl, sniff, sip and savor. Following this methodical approach allows wine enthusiasts to engage multiple senses for fuller enjoyment and gain a better understanding of what decisions were made before bottling; truly a way to taste all elements within a wine.
See
Some say that we first eat with our eyes, so why should tasting wine be any different. This is easy to practice at home with a glass of wine and a sheet of white paper. In a well-lit room, hold the wine glass in front of you and tilt at a 45 degree angle in front of the white sheet of paper. This will give you a proper assessment of the color the wine often indicating grapes used, vinification techniques and even possible flaws with the wine. Taking a few moments to look at the wine gives us many clues about what we are going to be tasting before we actually bring the glass to our lips.
Swirl
After a bottle of wine has been cellared for several years or even decades, it often requires a little time to “wake up” so swirling aerates and releases the wine’s bouquet. The bouquet, the overall smell of the wine, is released when esters and aldehydes (compounds giving wine its aromas and flavor) mix with the air to give off the delightful aromas we associate with some of the world’s best wines of the world. Swirling a wine glass takes some practice but start on a tabletop in a slow, small circular motion to avoid the risk of sloshing red Cabernet on white carpet at a dinner party.
At this stage of tasting, wine experts also may start noticing what we call the wine’s tears down the sides of your glass, or sometimes called legs. Wines of high alcohol content will tear down the side of the glass very slowly, while wines with lower alcohol content, such as the case with many white wines, may not have any apparent tearing at all. In either case this offers information to the wine drinker on what’s in the glass and what to expect when tasting.
Smell
Once the wine has been swirled several times, the bouquet has been released, it’s the optimal time to start smelling the wine. While it can be difficult, avoid long heavy sniffs through your nose as it can prematurely fatigue your nose and palate; much like if you’ve ever shopped for perfume or cologne. Rather tilt your glass slightly and place your nose as far into the glass as comfortable. Take several short sniffs. Assess what you smell, abandoning any pre-conceived notions of what you think you should smell and trust your nose. Many wines have fruit elements, floral aromas, and even organic smells of earth, soil, and wood notes that can be detected at this stage. After several sniffs you should start to be able to unwrap each of these and gain insight on what you will taste next.
Sip
Enough waiting, it’s time to try the wine. When we taste wine, I always like to think of each glass as a basket of ingredients and try to decode each of them, unpacking them from the “basket” as I taste. Different grape varietals have different markers that wine drinkers can look for when sipping each glass. For example, Cabernet Sauvignon, is often described as having flavors of black cherry, currant, and perhaps bell pepper, but these can vary slightly with each bottle and each region that produces it.
Sip a small amount of wine in your mouth and let it cover all areas of your tongue. As each area of the tongue picks up on different tastes from sweet, sour, to bitter, it’s important that these areas of your tongue all have a chance to taste the wine. What “ingredients” do you pick up? Notice how the wine feels on your tongue. Does it make your mouth water from its bright acidity or does it feel round with apparent weight on your tongue? All of these, by design, or by the natural elements of the winemaking process can create delightful experiences in each bottle you taste. It goes without saying, but if you are going to be tasting a lot of wine, make sure you’ve eaten before or opt to spit. You may just avoid the pitfall of buying a case of wine that is better served for your kitchen drain.
Savor
After tasting the wine, it will continue to develop and linger in your mouth. Does it disappear quickly or does it continue to evolve? Do you taste anything new? Wines that linger on the palate are said to have a longer finish. If after 15-30 seconds you are still tasting some of those “ingredients” you originally tasted, and maybe new ones, we would consider this wine to be very complex in nature. We take these moments after tasting to continue to be cognizant of what flavors and aromas are being detected and how they change.
This approach to wine tasting not only guarantees you fully enjoy each glass of wine, just like the pros, but gives you a better memory recall at future tastings or to find similar bottles to suit your palate. The Quad-Cities is home to many regular wine tasting events hosted at area restaurants, retailers and even at area vineyards so I encourage you to take advantage of these opportunities to expand your palate and apply the five S’ of wine tasting to each and every bottle you try.