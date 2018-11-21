Thanksgiving is upon us, and so you may be bracing to make a big decision: Picking which wines to set on the table.
Some things to consider are how many bottles to have on hand as well as whether to serve red or white wines. Plus, where in the world should the wines come from?
As a general rule of thumb, I plan to have three bottles for every four people at dinner, plus several other bottles for before and after dinner. Always err on the side of having too much wine, rather than too little. Your guests will be forever grateful.
I also plan to have two whites for every red at the table. At Thanksgiving dinner, the majority of my guests will gravitate toward the white wine as the more refreshing option; however red wines, if carefully selected, can be equally delicious and should not be disregarded.
The Rule of 30 Minutes should always be observed for any gathering, as it will result in the optimal experience with each bottle of wine, and give your guests the best wine tasting experience. For red wine, open or decant the bottle 30 minutes before serving. For white wine, take the bottle out of the fridge or ice bucket 30 minutes before serving.
When picking wines for your Thanksgiving feast, I find it’s important to recognize what dishes will be on the table in advance and to look for wines that can be flexible with each guest's plate.
Read on for some ideas for what to pair with your Thanksgiving spread. Price points are outlined with the following: $ for everyday wines, $$ for premium finds and $$$ for splurge buys.
1. Pinot Noir
What it tastes like: Bright red berry and flavors of vanilla mixed with subtle earthier elements.
What to pair with: Dark meat cuts of turkey, ham and sausage stuffing.
Some suggestions:
- EIEIO Cuvee E Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon $
- Domaine Albert Morot, Bressandes Beaune 1er Cru, Côte de Beaune, France $$
- Joseph Drouhin Chambolle-Musigny, Côte de Nuits, France $$$
2. Zinfandel
What it tastes like: Strawberry and dark berry notes accentuated by tobacco and licorice elements.
What to pair with: Rich fare. Sauces, as in casseroles and scalloped potatoes, and with rich gravy on fattier bits of turkey meat that could benefit from a more structured bold red wine.
Some suggestions:
- Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel, Sonoma, California $$
- Cline Heritage Zinfandel, Sonoma, California $$
- Ravenswood Old Hill, Sonoma Valley, California $$$
3. Unoaked Chardonnay
What it tastes like: Notes of apple and bright citrus.
What to pair with: Herbaceous and savory roasted vegetables, green bean casserole and, of course, your turkey, complete with crispy skins intact.
Some suggestions:
- Kim Crawford Unoaked Chardonnay, Marlborough, New Zealand $
- Mer Soleil Silver, Monterey County, California $$
- J. Moreau & Fils Grand Cru, Chablis, France $$$
4. Dry Riesling
What it tastes like: Fruity and complete with citrus, apricot and flavors of honey.
What to pair with: This is a perfect accompaniment to turkey, cinnamon or spice-laced stuffing, and any naturally-sweet roasted or glazed vegetables like root vegetables and squash.
Some suggestions:
- Pacific Rim Dry Riesling, Yakima Valley, Washington $
- Dr. Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett, Mosel, Germany $$
- Domaine Weinbach Riesling, Alsace, France $$$
5. Spicy Gewurztraminer
What it tastes like: Peppery with citrus and tropical fruit flavors.
What to pair with: Any pepper-seasoned dishes, stuffing, herb-roasted turkey and zippy cranberry sauce.
Some suggestions:
- Hopler Gewurztraminer, Burgenland, Austria $
- Trimbach Gewurztraminer, Alsace, France $$
- Domaine Weinbach Gewurztraminer Furstentum Grand Cru, Alsace, France $$$
As Thanksgiving marks the kick-off to the holiday season, I finding sharing some wonderful bottles of wine to be the perfect way to celebrate good food and great company.