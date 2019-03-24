3 stars
If you want a dose of lust, high camp and teenage cruelty, you have only a few days to take it in. “Cruel Intentions,” inexplicably re-released after 20 years, is back on the back screen for a few more days.
I barely remembered seeing this movie, so I decided to take it in again. And there I was, all alone in an auditorium on Friday night. This makes me wonder whether a better marketing ploy might have been to leave it at a 20-year anniversary Blu-Ray edition with some current interviews with the cast and crew.
Be that as it may, the spoiled, hormonal rich kids are back on the big screen. At the center of it all is socialite Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her playboy stepbrother Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe.)
They are in no way brother and sister – it’s just that they live in the same Upper East Side apartment while their constantly absent parents always seem to be elsewhere.
Then there’s the innocent-on-purpose Annette (Reese Witherspoon), daughter of the headmaster at their school, and the dumb-as-a-box-of rocks Cecile (Selma Blair,) whose arrogant, racist mother (Christine Baranski) has asked Kathryn to life-coach.
Kathryn bets Sebastian that he can’t seduce another. This is her proposal: If he can’t, he gives Kathryn his classic Jaguar Roadster. If he can, he gets, well, Kathryn. Incidentally, Kathryn wants to give Cecile a bad reputation because Kathryn’s boyfriend left her for Cecile. Sean Patrick Thomas (the “Barbershop” movies) is Cecile’s music teacher who becomes entwined in the step-siblings’ machinations.
Writer-director Roger Kumble based the film on the 1782 Choderlos de Laclos “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” – note the last names of the two leads. The story has seen other incarnations, including a stage musical and other movies, but none with the high-camp, contemporary – for the time - atmosphere of this one.
Gellar is a classic Bad Girl here, using the cross she always wears as a repository for cocaine she occasionally sniffs. It’s fun to watch Philippe and Witherspoon, too, because they absolutely sizzle onscreen (at the time, they were a real-life couple).
One thing I do remember about the movie is, upon its release, it created a polarization among its audiences, who seemed to either love it or hate it. Its demographic seemed to be teens, many of whom were too young to see it because of its “R” rating.
Don’t go into this thinking you are going to see a serious drama. It never takes itself seriously, and you shouldn’t, either. Just go to embrace its brazen bratty-ness and batty-ness.