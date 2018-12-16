The end of the year is almost upon us, which means I’ve been staring at computer screens and book work far too much. It’s not my favorite time of year, but the accounting work must get done.
I try to balance it out with some Christmas preparations and some time spent with the family. There never seems to be enough time at this time of the year, even though we are not busy with farm work. Somehow most things do get done, however, though I have let a few things slip to the sidelines each year. My house will never look like Pinterest or like the Gaines’ house. My Christmas cards are not picture-perfect family photos. My gifts are not all handmade items in gorgeous wrapping. And somehow, I’m OK with that.
I am one of those people who prefers a very simple life with not a lot of stuff, so I am quite happy with a roof over my head and enough food in the fridge to eat, especially if my family is here to spend time with me. I’d rather play board games or huddle on the sofa to watch a Hallmark movie than go on a fancy vacation or host glamorous dinner parties. Those of you who know me are very aware that this is true. Relaxing times with family and friends are much more my style. That, or curling up with a book and a hot mug of tea.
We recently brought home Maple the calf again. She spent a few months in a friend’s feedlot with her former herd mates. She was there to just be a calf, grow and relax. Now, however, it’s time for my oldest son to start working with her again in preparation for the 4-H fair next summer. This year she will be what’s called a second year bucket calf, which is a fancy way to say last year’s bucket calf. She will be a year old in the spring, and he plans to show her at the Mississippi Valley Fair again. Lucky for us, she remembered how to lead with a halter, so getting her home wasn’t too difficult.
We went to the official 4-H cattle weigh-in so we know how much she weighed at the start of the project this year — the official weight was 548 pounds. Robb guessed her weight within 2 pounds, so I guess all those years of raising cattle have paid off. Now, all the boy has to do is take care of her every day, feed her, brush her, check her water, make sure she’s healthy and practice leading her around for the next 8 months! She’s going to be a lot bigger by the time fair rolls around, so we need her to be VERY well-behaved.
It looks like the boys will be loading out hogs from the barns over the Christmas school break. Robb thinks our first loads will be ready to go between Christmas and the new year. So, guess who will be getting up early and sorting pigs out of the pens while they are on vacation? Yep — the Ewoldt boys. We consider it character building. If you can get up at 3 a.m. and sort two semi loads of pigs without losing your temper or being grumpy, you might just go far in life.
We hope that each and every one of you has a blessed and happy Christmas, filled with family time and happy memories. May you not be caught up too much in the hustle and bustle of the commercial Christmas, but instead experience the quiet joy of the true reason for Christmas. God bless.