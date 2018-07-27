In just a few short weeks, school will be back in session. Hopefully you’ve been making the best of the summer and the sun, and have enjoyed plenty of free and cheap things in the Quad-Cities. My summer has been full of travel for both business and leisure, but now that it’s just about August, I tend to get a lot of shopping in this month to prepare my own classroom, to pick up what my kids need for their school supply lists or back-to-school clothing, and to stock up in the house because soon I’ll have even less time to shop. August is one of my favorite months to shop because there are lots of deals out there because the stores know many people are doing the same things as I am, so take advantage of these deals this month.
Laptops
With college students heading to school, stores know families are looking to send their college student away with a new laptop that will be necessary for their school work, so other than Black Friday, this is the best time to buy one. Even if you don’t have a college kid, consider updating your laptop. Personally I am in need of a new computer, and this is one deal I’ll keep an eye on the next few weeks to decide whether I want to buy now or hold off until November.
Kids Apparel
Keep an eye out for a great summer clothing clearance as stores continue to mark it down as they make room for the back-to-school clothing and fall/winter apparel. You’re bound to find good prices on clothing for the whole family, but this is especially the time to buy for the kiddos. Stores have already started these sales, like Target, which has a coupon available for $5 off $25 kids or $10 off $40 kids apparel, shoe and accessory purchase through Saturday. Kohl’s and JCPenney also offer discounts and coupons both online and in-store. Be sure to check your favorite kid stores to see what deals they are offering. Also, don’t forget August 3 and 4 is Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday, so clothing and shoes will be tax-free to save a little bit extra (diapers are included too).
Storage/College Items
If you’re in need of some household storage items, be on the lookout now. Stores know that college kids need some extra storage space that dorms typically do not have, so there will be some nice sales on all of that. There will also be good deals on dorm room essentials, like sheets, comforters, towels, and desks, so even without a college kid at home, you can upgrade some items now. Look for coupons at stores like Bed, Bath & Beyond, where you can send a coupon to your phone.
Household Essentials
On many school supply lists, you’ll see items like facial tissue, paper towels and storage bags, which makes this a good time to stock up on the items not only for your child’s school, but also your home. As a teacher, I buy a ton of tissues because even the high school kids go through them like crazy, and very few are sending boxes of tissues with their high school kid like they are with younger grades, so I tend to stock up at the beginning of the year when I know I’ll see the best deals. Starting Sunday at Target, there is a coupon for a $15 gift card when you spend $50 in household essential items, and there are a lot of categories included on this. Pick up the paper on Sunday where there will be a lot of really valuable coupons that you can stack on top of this. If you do that, you could save up to 50 percent on those items, making it easier for you to send some extra tissues and paper towels to your child’s school (even with the big kids — trust me, the teacher will appreciate it).
Don’t forget to watch the ads all month long for great deals on school supplies. Stores will continue those sales throughout the month, and toward the end of the month, you’ll see those items go on clearance, so pick up some extras then to send to school mid-year when the kids have gone through a lot of it. Enjoy all the sales you’ll see this month.