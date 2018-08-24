A trip to Disney World is certainly not cheap, but we knew we wanted to take our boys there once while they were still little and can really see the magic of it all. Okay, maybe it was mostly me who wanted to do it. My husband was not thrilled with the idea of spending a ton of money to go somewhere so busy and, he felt, a little over-hyped. Luckily I found ways to save money, and with a whole lot of planning, cut down on our ride and experience wait times. In the end, we all had a lot of fun at a more reasonable cost, so I wanted to share some tips I learned.
Plan way ahead
I knew we would be going to Disney World this summer two years ago. I should have started researching and planning then. I didn’t realize how crazy this is until after I booked the trip and started following Facebook pages and blogs. By chance, I discovered a free quick-service dining plan that came with the Disney resort around the time we booked the room five months before the trip. Each of us got one free meal each day, which equates to a few hundred dollars if you use the meals wisely. Some meals are so large that kids definitely can share, so you can spread your meals out because you can use them however you need to. If your vacation time is flexible, start reading blogs now, as there are some typical times of years when they offer even better free dining options that include table seating, which we opted to pay out of pocket for a couple meals. It would definitely have been awesome to get free meals.
Choose Lodging Wisely
There are about 30 options for lodging at Disney World Resorts, all with different themes and appeals. I’m sure some of the more expensive hotels are fantastic, but as a frugal person, I just can’t imagine spending double or triple for a room we won’t spend a ton of time in. If you want to see the other hotels or go to their restaurants, you can still visit them. You can save even more money by choosing to stay off property, especially if you have a larger family. I looked into this, but opted to stay on property because there are other perks for being on property, like transportation to and from the airport and the parks, booking fast passes earlier, and extra magic hours for resort guests. The “value resort” rooms we stayed in at Pop Century had just been renovated and I thought the room and the resort were great. The five night room cost (with free quick service meal plan), three-day park tickets, and memory maker (so worth the extra expense for amazing photos) cost us just under $2,300 (excluding airfare). Seeing that price is way high to me, but don’t worry; I didn’t actually pay that much out of pocket.
Pay the Cost Down
Several months before booking our trip, my husband received a mail offer for a Disney credit card. Knowing we would be going soon enough, it caught my eye. I wouldn’t necessarily recommend opening a credit card, but if you can be responsible with it, perks can be nice. We got $250 for spending a certain amount in a certain time frame and adding me on as a user. The card also earns 1 percent rewards to be redeemed on Disney vacations or the Disney store. I also earned a couple hundred in Swagbucks that I redeemed to buy Disney gift cards through my Target Red card for an additional 5 percent off. All in all, I paid my trip down about $700. If I would have started earlier, I probably could have made the trip free because you can make small payments any time and don’t have to pay for the trip in full until a month before your trip starts. We put the remaining balance on the Disney credit card because there is a six month zero interest option when you pay for a Disney vacation.
We had an awesome time watching our boys take in all the magic, like being trained as Jedis, being randomly chosen to guard the Launch Bay from the Stormtroopers, doing all the rides, and meeting their favorite characters, so the cost was worth it. But I’m glad I learned from so many others about the tips and tricks to save money, so that next time I can do an even better job to hopefully pay nothing at all.