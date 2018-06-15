There is no shortage of things to do in the summertime with kids, but no one wants to spend a fortune doing it. Luckily in the Quad-Cities, there is plenty of fun available at a low cost, like movies, bowling, and libraries, which I shared last week, to this week's selections. Pick one or two inexpensive things to do each week, and you’ll have less “I’m bored” days at your house. Next week, we’ll talk about what to do with those days at home.
Family Fun Dollar Day$
Every Monday through July 9, several fun places participate in Family Fun Dollar Day$, including Family Museum, Putnam Museum, Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center, Moline Aquatic Pool, Quad-City Botanical Center, and the River Bandits. For $1 admission at each location, your family members can experience these awesome attractions. Some of the locations only have certain times they participate, and the River Bandits only offer two $1 admission Monday games on June 25 and July 9, but also offer $1 Ferris wheel rides. Check out more information on The Family Credit Union’s website. You’ll need the word of the week from its website to get the special price. Be prepared for all of those places to be busy on Mondays when they offer the special rates, but you can’t beat those admission prices.
Ride the Channel Cat
If you haven’t ridden the Channel Cat on the Mississippi River, you really should do that this summer. Maybe it’s not that exciting if you have your own boat, but for those of us without one, it’s a fun thing my kids think is really cool. At $8 for adults and $4 for kids (free under age 2), it might not seem like the cheapest family fun, but that’s an all-day pass, so it’s a pretty good price if you spend the day doing things in each location from starting time about 11 a.m to finishing time around 7 p.m. Check the hours to ensure you can get back to your original dock before closing time. Hop on the boat on one side of the river, and hop off on the other to check out what the locations have to offer. We often start in the Village of East Davenport and get off in Moline and have lunch over there, and check out other fun free things, like the John Deere Pavilion. The Channel Cat website also lists several “Ride & Save” discount partnerships with business in each location. And just an added tip, if you find yourself kid-less one day, consider doing a responsible bar crawl, getting off to grab a drink at each stop. Just be sure to designate a driver or plan to Uber home from one of the docks.
Volunteer Your Time
You don’t have to spend money to have fun, you can do things around the Quad-Cities that benefit the community. If your kids are moaning and groaning about boredom, they might benefit from a little bit of hard work for a good cause. Plus, it’s really about how you present it; tell them you will all go volunteer to help families, kids, animals and the community, and can have fun doing it. You don’t have to have big kids to do this. Head out to a park to pick up litter with your littlest ones, and reward them for their good deed with some time on the playground. Take elementary-aged kids to work alongside you at a food pantry, like the Davenport Community Food Pantry, where I plan to volunteer with my oldest this summer. Find out how your family can help together at your local humane society. If you make it a family event, you can certainly have fun while you volunteer.
Family fun can be found in a variety of ways around the Quad-Cities beyond what’s listed here. Look for special events held throughout the summer so you can have a good time with the family all summer long.