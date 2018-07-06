If you’re looking for a quick trip for this summer, there really is a lot to do within driving distance from the Quad-Cities.
Many of these can be done in a day trip to save some money so you do not have to pay for a hotel stay. One inexpensive trip that you could take with your family is to the Des Moines area and have a fun-filled day, but there is plenty to do for a few days if you’d rather stay overnight.
Remember there are a number of ways that you can save money on a hotel stay if you shop around or use something like Priceline Express Deals. Here are a few ways that you can have a fun time in Des Moines on a budget.
Tour the Capitol
Help your children learn about the legislative process by visiting state capitols. You can visit the Iowa State Capitol for free Monday through Saturday, and you can do either self-guided tours, or you can schedule a formal tour by calling ahead. If you can go sometime when the legislators are in session, you and your children can actually witness the process in action. Beyond the beautiful gold dome building, the State Law Library is very beautiful and that alone is worth the visit to see.
Visit museums
There are several free museums and galleries in the Des Moines area, from art to history to sculptures. The State Historical Museum of Iowa has hands-on exhibits as well as history from the Civil War to Iowa in films. If you’re really interested in Iowa history of successful individuals, you can visit the Iowa Hall of Pride, which is free for all Iowa students, and only costs $10 for adults. You can visit the Des Moines Art Center at no cost to see 20th and 21st century collections. To continue your art tour, you can visit the John & Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park.
Watch the races
Just outside of Des Moines in Altoona, you can visit Prairie Meadows and watch the horse races for free, even with the kids. Of course, if you’d like to spend a little money gambling on the horses, you can do that, too, but you don’t have to. The kids get pretty excited to pick a horse to see if their choice wins.
Adventureland
Now, if you’re willing to make it a weekend trip with a little more of a cost, I’d recommend taking a trip to Adventureland, which is right next to Prairie Meadows and you can make it a full day event. You can usually find coupons to visit Adventureland, and it really is a good deal because you get both an amusement park and a water park in one visit. We usually start our day with the rides and then finish it by cooling off at the water park.
There are plenty of things to do in Des Moines, and if you’re looking for only free things, you can certainly find many more items to do by doing a little Googling of free events. Also consider searching for family friendly events if you are making it a family affair. All throughout the year, Des Moines also has lots of special events, from theater in the park to music festivals, so if you’re looking to really try some new things, look for an event calendar to see what is happening during the time you are there. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to see a range of events in our region; you just have to know where to look.