It’s hard to believe it’s already July. The summer months seem to fly right by as we try to pack in all the work we couldn’t get done during the cold months, and all the fun we try to have on the warm summer days and nights. It seems pretty clear with just a scan of my Facebook feed that many of us are making lots of summertime memories. But as summer goes on, we get caught up in all that fun and might forget to take advantage of deals that hit this summer.
4th of July Sales and Summer clearance
This weekend and over the next couple of days, you’ll find some big sales across the board with 4th of July sales. This will be the final push for selling those summer items before they start marking products down on clearance. If you’ve had your eye on some new patio furniture or summer clothes, check this week to see if the price is low with any sales they have, and if it’s still not low enough, check back on those items in the next few weeks. Stores will begin to mark all of this down pretty quickly in preparation of back to school items, so continue to check back on the items to see how much the products get marked down. Keep in mind how much you are willing to pay and how disappointed you might be if you miss out to find that balance. The bonus is there is still plenty of summer left to enjoy those new items.
Back to School Supplies
To all of you teachers out there, feel free to pretend this isn’t listed because I know it’s far too early to be discussing back to school, right? But the reality is as the stores clear out summer and Independence Day items, in come the school supplies. Back to school deals continue into August, but if you are looking to save, and even pay nothing for some items, it really pays to start right away, as much as I hate to be thinking about it already. Many companies release great coupons for those back to school items like Bic and Purell that I have definitely picked up items for little to nothing, and as a teacher, I need all the deals I can get for my classroom. Follow a good couponing blog and there will be plenty of hot tips out there over the next several weeks. You do probably want to hold off on computers as those tend to be better priced next month.
Amazon Prime Day
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you are probably aware that in the last few years, Amazon has done a big sale for its Prime members in July. The rumored date this year is July 16, so be sure to keep an eye on Amazon for the official announcement. If you’ve been considering some items Amazon brand items, like an Echo or a Kindle, this is likely the best time to buy them as the past Prime Days have shown significant savings on the Amazon brands. If you aren’t interested in any Amazon products, this day might leave you a little underwhelmed, but you can still find some good deals on other items. A couple years ago, I bought my Instant Pot at a really great discount on that day. There will also be nice deals on other random items; last year another teacher posted a great find on an electric pencil sharpener, and let me tell you, it’s a fantastic pencil sharpener. I understand; only teachers can be that excited about a deal on a pencil sharpener. So browse through the deals on Amazon that day and share great finds with your friends because you never know who might want the same thing you do. Just be sure to do a little price comparison before you buy to be sure it’s actually a great deal.
Take a look around this July as the transition from summer to back to school happens and watch for the best sales. But don’t worry teachers; if you start buying school supplies in July, your secret is safe with me because I know you did it because you got a great deal.