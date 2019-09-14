Run out to see this and find out why it earned the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival this year.
“Brittany Runs a Marathon” is charming, uplifting and just plain fun. Its characters, particularly the titular one, can be aggravating, lovable and challenging, but they’re always interesting. They are people you already know – or at least people a lot like the ones you know – and through your chuckles you might be led to reflect on your own life and friendships.
Brittany (Jillian Bell, “Christmas Office Party”) is a New Yorker who, in her late 20s, wants something more. Brittany works at a theater, where she comes in late and irritates customers.
Her roommate Gretchen (Alice Lee) thrives on being a social-media influencer. Brittany enjoys clubbing with her buddies and dabbling in the occasional hookup, drug abuse and hard drinking.
Brittany heads to the doctor (Patch Darragh) with the hope of getting a prescription she and her friends can abuse. She gets medical advice she doesn’t expect or welcome: Her liver is failing, and she needs to start taking better care of herself.
Brittany decides to make the leap: She will start running. When she begins to transform herself, she expects her friends and family to support her, but they greet the news of her initiative with smirks and disinterest.
She’s more isolated than ever. That is, until she happens upon a neighbor, Catherine (Michaela Watkins) who is an avid runner. Brittany always has loathed Catherine and her seemingly perfect life, so she’s skeptical when Catherine gives her an invitation to come along with a group of runners that meets regularly.
Brittany joins them and ends up meeting Seth (Micah Stock) who is running to impress his son.
Soon, she finds herself becoming friends with the other runners and discovering her other “friends” may not be the real thing. In the meantime, she meets a Jern (Utkarsh Ambudkar, television’s “The Mindy Project”) with whom she develops a love/hate relationship while they share dog-sitting responsibilities.
Weight loss, it seems, is only part of her ongoing transition into another life.
Paul Downs Colaizzo, who based the story on his real-life friend Brittany O’Neill, treats his characters with love, even when they make mistakes that are bound to have dire consequences. He also treats New York with the same affection: Every scene shows the city in all its glory, from night-scapes to crowded, colorful daytime streets.
Bell is so likable as Brittany. Her comic timing is what makes her shine, even in small roles, and it’s great to see her carry this movie. Also, she lost 40 pounds during filming, and that makes the story all the more convincing.
Want to smile and feel better than when you went into the theater? Get moving.