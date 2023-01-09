What the hellicle is a Jellicle?
Gentlemen, start your Oscars engines.
A beautiful documentary about the first year of a reindeer's life.
Now is the time for art-house films to hit the big screen while awards season approaches.
True-to-life, moving and certainly well worth seeing, “Harriet” tells the story of American icon Harriet Tubman.
A solid actioner that most likely will please longtime “Terminator” fans and newbies alike, “Terminator: Dark Fate,” is an enjoyable installment in a series that seems to be, well, timeless.
The fact that it took four writers to pen this unfortunate script boggles my mind.
“Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction 3D” made me cry.
I like “Black and Blue” because it shines a spotlight on contemporary issues: Race relations, police corruption and women as law enforcement officers.
Maybe you’re like me. Maybe you’ve always wanted to hear The Boss, but you haven’t been able to snag tickets.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” certainly has its moments before it ends in a mess.
Despite the presence of those horn-tipped wings, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” never really takes off.
