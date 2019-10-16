Let me tell you why I love this movie so much. Then let me tell you why you might love “Abominable” as much as I do.
This is one of the finest animation projects from DreamWorks, which also brought us the marvelous “How to Train Your Dragon” series.
On the surface, it’s about a group of kids who befriend a yeti and try to get him home to Mount Everest. You should take your kids because the characters are comical, endearing and just plain fun. Plus there’s enough action to keep children engaged all the way through.
On a different level, this is a sophisticated film about the power within all of us, how important it is to embrace our natural world and what a difference music – or “good vibrations,” if you will -- makes in the individual and the world around them. You should take your grownup friends, particularly those who appreciate the harmonies of nature and music, because there’s enough to ponder to keep them thinking and warm their hearts.
A teenager named Yi (Chloe Bennet) is grieving the loss of her father. She has withdrawn from her concerned mother and grandmother because she has a goal in mind.
Elsewhere, a yeti, which has been captured so an aging explorer can prove to the world he actually saw one, breaks free from his confinement. He scrambles through the streets of the city, where he ends up on the roof of Yi’s apartment building.
She realizes the big creature is terrified, and hides him away, although the hunt for him continues.
This is not a talking-animal flick, and that makes it all the more endearing. The way he connects with Yi and the very world around him is special indeed: He is magical, and so are the scenes in which he uses his ability.
Yi decides she must take the yeti home, so she sets out with her friends Peng (Albert Tsai) and Jim (Tenzing Norgay Trainor.)
The clever script has wonderful character development (including the yeti). Small wonder. Screenwriter and co-director Jill Culton worked on the first two “Toy Story” movies and wrote “Monsters, Inc.”
I loved the way Yi’s family members bicker lovingly and support each other. Young Peng and Everest (so named by Yi) develop a goofy friendship that provides a lot of comic relief.
Also, music lovers will be astonished at the gorgeous score, with mesmerizing violin. If you’re a fan of symphonic or classical music, this is a must-see.
When the credits roll, the story isn’t over. It’s told in “postcards” sprinkled through the credits that tell us so much more about how the characters fare later on. The final one is a real heart-tugger after the very last credit.
Then there’s one last laugh.
This is one of my favorite films of 2019. I think it will be one of yours, too.