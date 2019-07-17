The first thing that might catch your eye is the producer’s name.
Yes, “Above and Beyond” is a top-notch documentary produced by Nancy Spielberg, Steven Spielberg’s sister.
And whoever expected anything less than stellar from a filmmaker by that name?
Flight enthusiasts, World War II buffs and just about anybody else who enjoys learning about history should see this story about a group of World War II pilots who were recruited or who volunteered to pretty much create the Israeli Air Force in 1948.
Mostly, the story is told in interviews of the pilots themselves, those who remember them and archival footage.
The movie starts long before the war, with various pilots talking about their childhoods and rampant anti-Semitism. One remembers when he was in school, being called racial slurs. Another remembers being bullied so often he bought a Charles Atlas body-builder course, which helped put an end to the bullying.
It also lays out the idea of the partition of Palestine, with one side for Arabs and the other for Jews, and the violence that ensued.
Among the men is Navy pilot Leon Frankel, who returned from World War II and became a used-car salesman in Minot, North Dakota. He was among those who got the call about serving in another conflict, and he volunteered to help the new state of Israel.
Frankel, along with mostly Jewish-American World War II veterans, helped establish the 101, Israel’s fighter squadron, during the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, fought between Israel and a military coalition of Arab states over control of former British Palestine.
The men, in their interviews and in engaging real footage from the 1940s, bring the conflict to life while they discuss not only combat but also their motivations: What Israel meant to them, and what being Jewish meant to them.
They also remember, discreetly but with a wink and a nod, romances they formed as the unmarried, charming pilots who drew the attention of many women.
Among the pilots who are remembered is Milton Rubenfeld, the father of Paul Reubens (born Paul Rubenfeld), better known as Pee-Wee Herman. Reubens, along with his mother, shares memories of his combat-pilot dad who was among the first volunteers to go to Israel.
The details about the war — where and how aircraft were procured, and the kinds of uniforms the pilots wore — are fascinating. Getting to know each pilot is enjoyable, like watching a series of mini-biographies.
This is the perfect note to end this year’s Israeli Film Series, part of the Jewish Cultural Series 2019.