'Above and Beyond'

“Above and Beyond,” 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21

In 1948, a group of World War II pilots volunteered to fight for Israel in the War of Independence. This documentary tells the story of the members of "Machal" — volunteers from abroad — a ragtag band of brothers that not only turned the tide of the war, preventing the possible annihilation of Israel at the very moment of its birth, but also laid the groundwork for the Israeli Air Force.

Running time: 90 minutes. In English.

Tickets will be available at the door. Adults, $7; seniors (60-plus) and military, $6; students, free, 4 p.m. Sunday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The movie has adult content and has won awards. For more information, call 309-793-1300.