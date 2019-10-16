Brad Pitt, star of the new space movie "Ad Astra," had a burning question for a real-life astronaut. "Who was more believable? Clooney or Pitt?" In a televised call Monday, NASA astronaut Nick Hague answered Pitt_ "absolutely" _ getting a big laugh. Pitt's Hollywood pal George Clooney starred in the 2013 film "Gravity." The International Space Station crew previewed Pitt's new movie a few weeks ago.