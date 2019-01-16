Although this is fiction, it inevitably will be compared to “Beautiful Boy,” based on real-life experiences of a father and his drug-addicted son.
“Ben Is Back” is another story of a parent struggling with a son who is recovering — or is he? — from drug addiction. It is Christmas Eve day, and Ben (Lucas Hedges, who also played the titular character in “Boy Erased” a few months back) shows up unexpectedly at his family’s big house in suburban New York.
At first, he tries to break in. We’re not sure why he’s lurking around when the rest of the family is away, but we can guess.
When his mother Holly (Julia Roberts), along with his three younger siblings, pulls up, he has a slightly menacing attitude when he stares at the approaching vehicle.
But then Holly’s face lights up with welcome and hope, and she throws her arms around him. Ben’s sister Ivy (Kathryn Newton, “Blockers”) doesn’t want Ben around, and she doesn’t believe a thing he says.
Ben’s stepfather Neal (Courtney B. Vance) is wary: He knows that Ben’s presence means trouble may be brewing. Ben’s younger half-siblings and his dog are thrilled that he has shown up in time for Christmas.
Holly lovingly lays down the law: Ben can stay for one day if he agrees to a drug test and doesn’t leave her sight. Ben agrees. Still, even when her son disappears for only a few moments at a time, Holly becomes fearful and panicky that he may be using again.
Peter Hedges, the father of the young star, wrote and directed this movie that shows off the young man’s talent in every scene. Every character with whom Ben interacts brings meaning to the plot, and most have contributed to his situation in one way or another.
Ben’s addiction has hurt his family members, and continues to divide them. Old wounds — many of them Ben’s — surface in conversations. With the passing of every minute, we realize — as does Holly — that Ben is coming closer to using again.
Roberts and Hedges both turn in wonderful performances of characters whose emotions run the gamut. And it’s no surprise that Roberts turns this into one of her finest portrayals yet as the woman who is increasingly horrified by her son’s past that comes to light while their evening becomes a nightmare.
The film’s conclusion is rather ambiguous, and that might frustrate some viewers. I think the director wisely ends it this way to remind us that there are no easy answers for the drug crisis that’s a harsh reality that so many families face.