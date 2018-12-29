It’s a heartwarming, beautifully crafted story about two lost souls who find comfort in each other.
So what if one of them is an 18-year-old girl and the other is a Transformer? “Bumblebee” is one of the finest films of the season …or the year, for that matter.
Just as the “Transformers” series devolved into an ear-shattering, ridiculous CGI fest, “Bumblebee” swoops in to re-energize it with memorable characters, characters we believe in and superlative CGI.
Bumblebee (Dylan O’Brien, in the beginning) is known as B-127, a soldier who is among the Autobot battle forces led by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) again the evil Decepticons led by Shatter (Angela Bassett).
Bumblebee ends up on Earth, where he is hunted by nearly everyone who encounters him. That includes a no-nonsense government agent (John Cena).
The movie is set in 1987, when the yellow Autobot meets 18-year-old Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld, “True Grit.”)
Charlie is more resigned to her life than she is to embracing it. Her father, whom she loved dearly, has passed away. She works at a hot dog stand where she is mocked by the cool kids.
Mostly, she finds herself alone. A mechanic and a car enthusiast, she wants more than anything to have a car of her own. But her mother, who is a nurse and has a new boyfriend, buys her a flower-bedecked helmet instead.
In the meantime, a young man named Memo (Jorge Lendeborg Jr., "Love, Simon") has eyes for Charlie, who ultimately must turn to him for a little help – and that’s assistance, not rescuing.
The fingerprints of Steven Spielberg are all over this, even though he is listed as executive producer). This has many of the same compelling qualities in “E.T.” including why we fear or try to destroy something we don’t understand. And it has a bunch of kids who are more aware and inventive than the adults around them, a theme that runs through many Spielberg films.
The film has it all: pathos, romance, character development and action galore.
Screenwriter Christina Hodson has created a work of real literature, with believable dialogue and universal themes about what it means to lose someone and to find oneself.
I am fortunate to be among the voters in the Broadcast Film Critics Association, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists and Iowa Film Critics Association. We cast our nominations some time ago, and I regret that I had not seen this film beforehand; otherwise, her name would have been all over my ballots.
Travis Knight (“Kubo and the Two Strings,” a too-little-seen film that’s also a great family offering) helmed this wonderful movie that deserves to have a franchise of its own.